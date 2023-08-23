Weedmaps and "The Freak Brothers" Get Lit for Season 2

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weedmaps (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading online cannabis marketplace, and WTG Enterprises, the producer of The Freak Brothers, the renowned stoner comic series that has captivated audiences for the past 55 years, today announced a strategic partnership that’s aimed to further destigmatize and celebrate weed culture.

Both brands synonymous with cannabis, the partnership will consist of in-episode Weedmaps integrations in the second half of Freak Brothers season two, beginning September 24th, as well as exclusive “Smoke & Screen” events throughout the U.S., which will bring together industry influencers and tastemakers at the intersection of cannabis and entertainment.

"We know comedy has the power to influence culture, and we are excited to partner with The Freak Brothers to amplify our message that weed is something to be celebrated," said Randa McMinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Weedmaps. "Since our company's founding, Weedmaps has been committed to elevating stoner culture everywhere, challenging outdated stereotypes and bringing the plant to the forefront of mainstream conversations. Now, 15 years later, to see the Freak Brothers' characters themselves embrace Weedmaps as their 'go to' for weed in the series is indicative of society's broader acceptance of the plant and the industry at large."

"Embracing the essence of stoner culture before it was mainstream, Freak Brothers and Weedmaps are united in blazing the trail toward a more inclusive and enlightened cannabis landscape” said Greg Goldner, Chief Brand & Strategy Officer of The Freak Brothers. “We’re excited about this partnership as it’s a convergence of the psychedelic past and the digital present, and I have no doubt that if Weedmaps was around in the 1960s, The Freak Brothers would have been their most valuable customers.”

The Freak Brothers, based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic underground comic series, celebrates its 55th anniversary this year as Season 2 returns with its all-star voice cast — Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony and ScHoolboy Q. Additionally, Joe Sikora will join this season with a special guest appearance. The series is produced by WTG Enterprises.

The Freak Brothers series chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969 and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks’ Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.

To check out Season 2 of The Freak Brothers, visit Tubitv.com, and to help refill your weed stash from the comfort of your own home, visit Weedmaps.com. For more on The Freak Brothers visit the official website at www.thefreakbrothers.com.

About Weedmaps

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company is driven by a passion for the plant, and is on a mission to champion the truth and stand with all who believe in open access to cannabis.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

About WTG Enterprises

WTG Enterprises is a modern entertainment company focused on leveraging its exclusive intellectual properties. Based in Beverly Hills, CA, WTG develops, produces, markets and distributes high-quality content across multiple platforms, with a focus on creating and growing mass market adoption of popular brands. WTG is founded by studio executives and Hollywood producers Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton - and led alongside veteran entertainment executive Greg Goldner.