Apollon Wealth Management Brings In Midwest Wealth Management Firm Piershale Financial Group

CHARLESTON, S.C. & BARRINGTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollon Wealth Management (“Apollon”) is pleased to announce the addition of Piershale Financial Group (“Piershale”) to its growing network of wealth management offices across the U.S. The new DBA, Piershale Financial Group of Apollon, will be part of Apollon’s SEC-registered RIA firm. Apollon is a leading full-service wealth management firm and will provide Piershale clients with access to innovative investment solutions, an elite service team and cutting-edge technology.

The Piershale team is led by President Michael (Mike) Piershale, ChFC®, RFC®, who has more than 30 years of experience in helping clients with retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning and portfolio management. Wealth advisors Ben Barzideh, ChFC®, RFC®, and Matt Nadeau, CFA®, RFC®, will also join Apollon, bringing an additional combined 40 years of wealth management expertise.

“Apollon’s philosophies align well with our mission to provide our clients with a deep bench of trusted and experienced professionals,” said Michael Piershale. “We are looking forward to growing our firm within the Apollon family and continuing to provide our clients with the excellent customer service they have come to know, supported by Apollon’s resources.”

“Piershale brings deep client relationships and decades of sound financial advice that will continue to enhance Apollon’s commitment to creating a foundation of success for our clients,” said Michael Dolberg, founding partner and CEO of Apollon Wealth Management. “We are excited to have them join us as a partner firm, and believe their principles and dedication to clients will add value to our wealth management community.”

About Apollon Wealth Management

Financial planning and wealth management is all we do. As a fee-based advisory service, our sole focus is assisting our clients, including affluent individuals, families and business owners, in achieving their financial goals. We understand these goals represent more than financial and investment returns; it is about living the life you’ve earned and sharing your wealth. The fiduciary standard, where your interest is paramount, is also the Apollon standard.

About Piershale Financial Group

Piershale Financial Group is a wealth management firm in the Greater Chicago region, offering clients comprehensive strategies and solutions for all aspects of their financial lives. There are a total of eight employees, and $270 million in assets under management. For more information on Piershale Financial Group, visit http://www.piershalefinancial.com/.