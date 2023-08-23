Salt Life Partners With American Red Cross for Hawaii Wildfire Relief

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and on-demand digital print strategies, today announced that Salt Life, the performance and lifestyle brand for saltwater pursuits of all kinds, has launched a specialty giveback t-shirt to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfire. The gross profit of $18 from the sale of each shirt will go directly to the American Red Cross, offering aid, food, and shelter to those impacted by the fires.

"Our hearts are with the people of Maui as they navigate this devastating tragedy," said Jeff Stillwell, President of Salt Life. “The island serves as a constant source of inspiration for the Salt Life brand, as well as home base for many of our customers and team members. We are hopeful that the funds raised for the American Red Cross through our Maui Strong give back tee will help provide food and shelter to countless individuals during the difficult days ahead.”

More than 380 trained American Red Cross workers are working tirelessly with state and local emergency teams to get help to people as quickly as possible. Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time. Their team on the ground will remain on the ground in the weeks and months ahead to continue supporting the local community through the healing and recovery process.

The tee features a Banyan tree, a coastal scene, and the phrase “Maui Strong”. The Banyan tree design commemorates the 150-year-old Banyan located in the heart of the historic community of Lahaina. Though the tree maintained significant damage from the blaze, experts say there is a chance it will make a full recovery. In the days following the devastation, it has emerged as a beacon of hope for the local community.

The Maui Strong t-shirt can be purchased on www.SaltLife.com and in select Salt Life retail stores across the country. To donate funds of your choosing, visit Salt Life’s online American Red Cross donation portal HERE.

ABOUT SALT LIFE

For twenty years, Salt Life® has led the ocean lifestyle category, embracing those who love fishing, diving, surfing, beach fun, sun-soaked relaxation, and everything in between. Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life has grown through widespread distribution and coast-to-coast retail stores. The brand’s professional roster boasts numerous athletes, sportsmen, and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, and music worlds. Salt Life offers omnichannel consumer engagement through their YouTube Channel, Instagram, Facebook, in-store activations, and The Daily Salt content portal, which includes Above & Below: a Salt Life Podcast as well as the Charter Captains, Dive Instructor, and Surf Instructor Directories.

Salt Life products are available to consumers at www.saltlife.com and in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores, and sporting goods retailers, as well as at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores. The brand’s flagship store is in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined over 20 years ago.

ABOUT DELTA APPAREL

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing proprietary DTG2Go technology and innovation to customer supply chains. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.