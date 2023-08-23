Gryphon Fund Group Selects QUODD’s Universe+ Market Data Platform in Order to Deliver More Services at Scale to Their Asset Servicing Clients

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUODD, a comprehensive market data on demand provider for the global financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, is pleased to announce the addition of Gryphon Fund Group to its growing list of Universe+ clients.

QUODD’s Universe+ is an API-based cloud platform that delivers comprehensive security pricing, reference data, and analytics across all asset classes, integrating mutual fund, equities, and fixed income pricing data. It is a fit for purpose middle to back office research tool.

Gryphon’s objective since day 1 has been to provide superior high-touch service agnostic to the client size and to provide an opportunity for advisers to have a cost-effective option to enter the registered space.

“We believe utilizing a digital platform like QUODD provides our team access to real time data specific to back office operations while allowing our team to be creative and integrate mission critical market data functionality into our daily workflow,” said Gordy Jones, President at Gryphon. “QUODD’s output is exactly what we need as a nimbler, employee owned Third Party Administrator.”

“We are proud to deliver Gryphon a fit-for-purpose middle to back office platform that enables on-demand market data consumption that cuts across all business lines, functional areas, and operational workflows,” said Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD. “Our modern cloud-based infrastructure and tooling powering Universe+ allows for the automation, control and consumption of all types of financial market data information that they will be able to leverage at scale.”

Serving as a cornerstone application of QUODD’s digital experience, Universe+ provides the ability to monitor ongoing price fluctuations, pull data on demand like reference data and corporate actions, manage price validations and initiated price challenges.

“As the data landscape evolves, the institutions and/or their service providers are upping the ante with compliance, corporate governance, and risk management oversight to handle the ever-increasing appetite for global investing, new regulations to exchanges, more complex security types, demands for real-time information, and fiduciary requirements” said Justin Van Til, Head of Strategy at QUODD.

“QUODD allows us to have an extremely cost-effective market data utility that we can leverage in our business in a variety of ways from day-to-day operations to SOC 1 compliance. QUODD is easily one of the most intuitive data technologies we’ve seen; the software spoke for itself and made the selection a no brainer for Gryphon” said Rob Silva, Director of Fund Admin at Gryphon.

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD fuels wealth servicing users across banks, broker dealers, insurance companies and fin techs the ability to stream, embed, look up, or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures, and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds spanning. Monitoring more than 150 global exchanges and tracking trillions of transactions with a 99.999% up time, QUODD is the modern market data resource you can trust. Learn more at http://www.quodd.com/.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience,­­­ and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About Gryphon Fund Group

Gryphon, headquartered in Beachwood, OH, is a fund administrator servicing both registered and private investment companies. Servicing more than 150 funds with over $8 billion in assets under administration, Gryphon's client base includes Mutual Funds, Venture Capital Funds, Private Equity Funds, and Hedge Funds. Find more at www.gryphongroup.us.