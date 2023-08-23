LoopMe Joins the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), Advancing its Industry Leadership in Data Privacy Compliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced that it has joined the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory association comprised exclusively of third-party digital advertising companies. LoopMe’s NAI membership certifies that the entirety of LoopMe’s data protection and privacy practices and processes are in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations that protect the collection, storage, and use of consumer data.

“We are delighted to join the NAI with its hugely respected independent seal of approval that companies increasingly look for when selecting advertising business partners,” said Paolo Cerroni, VP of Legal, LoopMe. “This latest validation is a strong signal to the industry and demonstrates LoopMe’s commitment to brand integrity, consumer trust, data protection, and compliance with applicable legislation and industry standards.”

To be accepted as a member, LoopMe completed the NAI’s thorough application form, which sought to understand the entirety of LoopMe’s data protection and privacy practices and processes globally, but with a focus on the U.S. LoopMe also reviewed the NAI’s member requirements to ensure compliance with each obligation and the latest updates to U.S. legislation and regulation. This included reviewing and updating LoopMe’s Privacy Policy to ensure that users are fully and clearly informed as to how their data will be collected, processed and stored, and how they can exercise their rights, such as opting out.

“AI is impacting all aspects of digital communications, and it’s great to see industry leaders like LoopMe committing to be champions for privacy protections through membership in the NAI,” said Leigh Freund, President and CEO of the NAI. “We’re looking forward to working with LoopMe to explore how AI matching supply with demand in digital advertising can evolve in ways that inspire consumer trust and effective ads.”

While widely applicable, the NAI membership is an external certification confirming that LoopMe’s practices and processes satisfy the needs of clients with the strictest data protection standards, such as pharmaceutical companies and media buyers at agencies and brands.

The NAI membership adds a US-focused data privacy certification alongside LoopMe’s other global external certifications and validations. These include the EDAA Trust Deal awarded by the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance Membership (EDAA) and the E-Privacy certification, both following a similarly in-depth external audit of the entirety of LoopMe’s data protection and privacy practices.

For more information about LoopMe’s privacy and data protection efforts, please visit https://legal.loopme.com/privacy-center.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven’t previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London with global offices across New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Dnipro, Hong Kong, Kansas City, Krakow, Los Angeles, Nashville, Manchester, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

About NAI

Founded in 2000, the NAI is a non-profit organization that is the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising. Since 2000, we have been working with the leaders in online advertising to craft policies that help ensure responsible data collection and use practices. The result is the development of high standards that are practical and scalable to benefit everyone.