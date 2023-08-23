You.com Introduces AI-Powered Search On WhatsApp

You.com introduces AI chat and search to WhatsApp to solve everyday needs on the go. Add +1 585-496-8266 to your WhatsApp contacts to get started. (Graphic: You.com)

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--You.com, the pioneer in AI chat for search, today announced it’s now available on WhatsApp, empowering more people to experience AI chat and search seamlessly where they text daily.

Around the world, WhatsApp’s expansive user base can now tap into You.com’s vast knowledge and conversational search capabilities. With just a message, users can experience AI chat and search and get answers accompanied by sources and direct web links.

To begin a conversation with You.com on WhatsApp, text +1 585-496-8266 (+1 585 4 YOU COM).

The inclusion of You.com on WhatsApp marks another step toward meeting users wherever they are, providing even more convenient ways to help people get more done.

“At You.com, our goal is to build the most useful chat search engine. WhatsApp is another great way to chat with our AI that is more factual, up-to-date, and will give you citations for your questions — no matter where you are,” said Richard Socher, founder and CEO of You.com.

“WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the LATAM region, which is also where we have seen a lot of growth. Now users worldwide, particularly our wonderful LATAM community, can search without switching apps. We’re just a message away,” said Socher.

Stay Connected with You.com

Access AI chat and search with You.com, anytime and anywhere, for free:

About You.com

Founded in 2020 by top AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com is an AI chatbot and search engine. You.com uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to deliver personalized responses to queries with human-like replies. You.com offers efficient web search, content and image creation, and code generation. With advanced machine learning, You.com streamlines answer to complex questions, aids in tasks, and supports research with citations and up-to-date information, enhancing productivity and saving time.