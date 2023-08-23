CACI Awarded $125 Million Contract to Provide C5ISR Support to the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a five-year single-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity mission technology contract, called Crisis Response and Interoperable C5 Electronic Systems (CRIC-ES), valued at up to $125 million for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). CACI has supported the NAWCAD for more than 30 years.

“CACI has a long history with the Navy, and we are proud of the NAWCAD’s continued confidence in us as the most proficient provider to meet the C5ISR needs of our warfighters,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our dedicated team will continue to deliver mission-specific, advanced solutions at a rapid pace to ensure the success of the Navy’s crisis responders.”

On this contract, which was awarded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, CACI will continue to provide vital full life cycle support for Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, including engineering and design, rapid prototyping, fabrication, and integration. These tailored C5ISR solutions operate on multiple platforms supporting on-the-ground end users such as Department of Defense Combatant Commands and disaster recovery/first responders.

NAVAIR Public Release 2023-600. Distribution Statement A – Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.