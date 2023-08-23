Avanci Broadcast welcomes ADTH as a Licensee

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanci Broadcast, the one-stop licensing platform for ATSC 3.0 / NEXTGEN TV, today announced that Atlanta DTH (ADTH) has joined as a licensee.

“We are proud to welcome Atlanta DTH, the first vendor to produce officially certified NEXTGEN TV upgrade accessory receivers, as a licensee,” said Ilkka Rahnasto, Senior Vice President at Avanci Broadcast. “ADTH has a strong track record as a leading supplier of direct-to-home cable and satellite equipment and an innovator in media related communications systems. We appreciate their confidence in our independent, one-stop solution.”

Avanci Broadcast is an independent intermediary which streamlines the licensing process, offering makers of products such as TVs and set-top boxes a single agreement covering the ATSC 3.0 standard essential patents (SEPs) of all its licensors, avoiding the need to negotiate individual bi-lateral agreements with each. The patent owners licensing through Avanci Broadcast collectively own more than 80% of all families containing patents declared essential for ATSC 3.0, reflecting significant contributions to the development of the standard.

“We are confident that Avanci Broadcast will play a significant role in accelerating the adoption and growth of NEXTGEN TV,” adds Ivy Shou, President of ADTH. “By removing uncertainty around licensing, the Avanci Broadcast platform ensures we can focus on providing solutions for content broadcasters to expand their service offerings to existing and new customers.”

ADTH was the first vendor to produce officially certified ATSC 3.0 NEXTGEN TV upgrade accessory receivers. The ADTH NEXTGEN TV Box is powered by Tolka ATSC 3 Stack software. Working in collaboration with Pearl TV's FastTrack program, Tolka Telecommunications Corporation ensured that the ADTH NEXTGEN TV Box meets the requirements of the Consumer Technology Association NEXTGEN TV logo program and the expectations of ATSC 3.0 TV broadcasters. Designed for use with household TV receivers, set-top boxes, in-car receivers, mobile phones, tablets or computers, Tolka ATSC 3 Stack enables television viewers to experience NEXTGEN TV free-to-air television programs on Android and Linux platforms.

To learn more about the Avanci Broadcast platform, visit www.avanci.com/broadcast.

About ADTH

Atlanta DTH, Inc. (www.adth.com) is a world-class producer of cable and satellite direct-to-home communications equipment and a developer of innovative telecommunication systems for IPTV, OTT, DTT and other media-related applications. ADTH solutions provide the tools for content broadcasters to expand their service offerings to existing and new customers by allowing them to expand and develop their markets. ADTH strives to meet the technological goals of its customers across the broadcast, telecommunications, and IPTV sectors.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology can be simpler. An independent intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our licensing platforms, with one-stop solutions designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Avanci is proud to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

www.avanci.com