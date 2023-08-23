Concert Health joins athenahealth’s Marketplace program to give providers and patients access to high-quality behavioral health services

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concert Health, a leading behavioral health medical group, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers, allowing them to provide patients with same-day access to critical treatment for behavioral health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Concert utilizes the Collaborative Care Model, an evidence-based approach designed to identify the need for behavioral health care services in primary care settings. This model enables primary care providers (PCPs), pediatricians, and OB/GYNs to directly refer their patients to Concert's team of clinicians within 24-48 hours of their visit. Concert's approach eliminates the long wait times often associated with accessing behavioral health specialists and reduces barriers to affordable care by extending its services beyond the commercially insured, making them available to those with Medicare and Medicaid, as well as in rural areas and underserved communities.

“ Our model has already connected over 60,000 patients with our remote team of over 190 Collaborative Care clinicians directly through their PCP. Our unique approach allows our clinicians to work directly alongside the referring provider to create a customized plan for each patient and ensure a consistent level of care throughout their entire journey,” said Spencer Hutchins, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Concert. “ We’re thrilled to be listed on athenahealth’s Marketplace and collaborate with its network of providers to give their patients access to our team of incredible clinicians and psychiatrists.”

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Concert joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Concert’s new integrated application, please visit Concert’s product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Concert Health

Concert Health is building America’s best behavioral health medical group. Through Collaborative Care, an evidence-based model for treating depression and anxiety in primary care settings, Concert makes it easy for primary care and women’s health physicians to deliver high-quality behavioral health care and improve clinical outcomes. The company currently operates in 17 states and has cared for over 60,000 patients. To learn more about Concert Health’s approach, visit concerthealth.com.

Concert Health, Inc. is an administrative and managerial services company affiliated with several professional corporations that deliver medical services. Together, these organizations operate under the Concert Health brand.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and 62 capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.