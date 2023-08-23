CBC Gem Now Available on the Roku Platform in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku and CBC announced the national public broadcaster’s streaming service, CBC Gem, is now available on the Roku platform in Canada. CBC Gem is home to essential Canadian series and a curated selection of acclaimed, best-in-class content from around the world, as well as more than 800 documentaries, 500 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens, and over 200 Canadian feature films. The addition of CBC Gem gives Roku users access to more than 6500 hours of live and on-demand programming for free on their Roku streaming player or Roku TV. Radio-Canada streaming service ICI TOU.TV has also launched on Roku devices in Canada.

“CBC Gem is an important addition to the library of fantastic Canadian content on the Roku platform,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of Content Distribution, Canada at Roku. “Our Canadian customers have been asking for CBC Gem, and we are proud to now offer them access to the impressive programming lineup of home-grown and international programming.”

“As millions of consumers move to streaming and connected TV platforms, our partnership with Roku is key to ensuring that wider audiences in Canada are able to discover and enjoy CBC’s award-winning news and entertainment programming,” said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice President, CBC. “With the launch of CBC Gem on Roku, we will be able to serve even more people on Canada's top connected TV platform, and we look forward to working with Roku to reach new audiences.”

Starting today, Roku users can stream all seasons of past CBC hit original series, including “Baroness von Sketch Show” (seasons 1-5); “Kim’s Convenience” (seasons 1-5); “Schitt’s Creek” (seasons 1-6); and “Workin’ Moms” (seasons 1-7), as well as previous seasons of current popular CBC original titles “The Great Canadian Baking Show,” “Heartland,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “SkyMed,” and “Sort Of,” with new seasons to look forward to this fall.

In addition, users will have access to new original titles premiering this fall, including “Black Life: Untold Stories,” “BlackBerry,” and “Bones of Crows.” New episodes of the latest season of fan favourite “The Great British Baking Show” are now available weekly on CBC Gem, plus all past seasons.

Roku users can also access programming from one of Canada’s most trusted news sources, including a free 24/7 ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel and live streams of 14 local newscasts on CBC channels from across the country.

Availability

Roku users can add the free CBC Gem app to their home screen directly from the Channel Store on the Roku platform. Authenticated users can sign into CBC Gem on the Roku platform using their existing login credentials. For more information about Roku, please visit www.roku.com.

CBC Gem is available free as an app for iOS and Android devices, online at CBCGem.ca, and on TV screens via Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Xbox. Additional platforms will be announced soon. Free 24/7 ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel CBC News Explore is also currently available on The Roku Channel app at channel 105 in Canada and the United States.

About CBC Gem

CBC Gem is Canada’s streaming service, offering more than 6500 hours of live and on-demand Canadian programming and a curated selection of acclaimed, best-in-class content from around the world, including more than 800 documentaries, 500 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens, and a collection of over 200 Canadian feature films. CBC Gem is available free as an app for iOS and Android devices and online at CBCGem.ca, and on TV screens via Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Xbox.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark, and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.