Momentus to Provide Hosted Payload Services for FOSSA Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with FOSSA Systems ("FOSSA"), a Spanish company that offers global low-power Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and in-space services to provide hosted payload services starting in 2024. The contract also includes two options for additional hosted payloads.

The hosted payloads will strategically complement FOSSA’s existing IoT satellite constellation with additional capacity and serve as a technology demonstrator platform independent of the future satellite launches FOSSA has scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

Hosted payload support is a core Momentus offering that enables customers to focus on their payload’s objective while Momentus provides the on-orbit logistics needed to operate the payload. Integrated in Momentus’ hosted payload service offering is the supply of power, data, communications, and flexible configure-to-order options such as intersatellite communications, extended data storage, ultra-high precision pointing, and edge computing capability.

"Adding to our satellite platforms, we look to expand our way of hosting communications payloads by leveraging on existing launch opportunities, namely the Vigoride. We look forward to collaborating once again with Momentus,” said FOSSA Chief Executive Officer Julian Fernandez

“Momentus provided orbital delivery services to FOSSA on the inaugural mission of Vigoride in 2022 and most recently provided mission management and integration support for the launch of the FOSSASat FEROX satellite in June 2023,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “We’re pleased that FOSSA has selected Momentus again to support its growing needs and the innovation they are bringing to the market. They are a valued repeat customer and we’re always excited to help bring their ideas to life on orbit.”

Momentus is currently providing hosted payload services to Caltech for its Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD). The SSPD launched on Vigoride-5 in January 2023. Caltech reports that its payload recently demonstrated its ability to wirelessly transmit power in space and to beam detectable power to Earth. Momentus will continue to provide hosted payload support to SSPD over the coming months as it continues its operations.

In addition to the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle, Momentus is now also offering its M-1000 satellite bus which is based on space-proven Vigoride. The M-1000 bus offers significant advantages to commercial and government customers such as its high power – up to 3 kW of peak power – large payload capacity, flexible configuration, speed from requirements to delivery on-orbit, and low cost. Momentus has offered the M-1000 satellite bus to both commercial constellation providers and to the U.S. Government.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

About FOSSA

FOSSA Systems is a Spanish company that provides dedicated space services and complete IoT solutions that enable the transmission of information from a device located anywhere on the planet through satellite connectivity. FOSSA provides turnkey solutions for companies of all sizes, from a farmer in Argentina to a corporation that operates a network of thousands of kilometers of oil pipelines, with satellite IoT as its core. FOSSA is pioneering a market that currently has 10 billion connected devices and that it expects to have more than 25 billion by 2025. With their 80-satellite constellation by 2024, they expect to connect millions of devices directly to their network, offering global and real-time direct-to-device LPWAN coverage. FOSSA has verticalized the manufacturing process of satellites, space operations and ground segment services and currently has 13 satellites in orbit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.