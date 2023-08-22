Thriving Health and Wellness Provider Champions Its People, Powers Aggressive Growth Plans with UKG Ready

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that Yoga Joint, a booming chain of hot-yoga studios with a rapidly growing clientele, is tapping the power of the UKG Ready HCM suite to champion its people and support its aggressive growth plans.

Yoga Joint opened in 2010 as a single yoga studio and has grown to eight studios employing 170 people throughout South Florida. With a long-term goal of expanding nationwide, the wellness provider selected the flexible Ready as a full-suite solution to manage its HR, payroll, benefits, talent, and advanced scheduling needs and create an empowering and consistent employee experience across its locations.

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to partner with UKG,” said Christine Carr, vice president of human resources at Yoga Joint. “Great companies start with a great foundation, which includes exceptional technology, and Ready does the heavy lifting for us when it comes to recruiting, onboarding, benefits, time, and attendance. When you’re a one-person HR department, every minute of every day matters, and UKG has given me so much time back to focus on strategic growth plans while helping cultivate a climate of empowerment.”

As a small business with a predominantly hourly workforce, it was important for Yoga Joint to create a culture where every person — from teachers to front-desk staff — feels a sense of purpose and community. Key to that is providing a transparent experience where employees have access to tools and information when and where they need it, to help them thrive in both their personal and professional lives.

“We have a young, dynamic workforce that is used to having technology at their fingertips, so it’s no surprise that our employees love the Ready mobile app,” said Carr. “It has everything they need. They can clock in and out of shifts, review their paystubs, request time off, check their schedules, or look at benefits right from their phones. We had an excellent mobile-adoption rate across all studios, and the app works well with the lifestyle and technology expectations of our people.”

Among those expectations is prompt and reliable pay. Yoga Joint says Ready allows the organization to process payroll quickly, continuously, and efficiently, ensuring employees are paid accurately and on time, every time.

“We struggled with payroll in the past. So, when we selected UKG, we leveraged the step-by-step navigation to process payroll seamlessly, testing two full payrolls that were both perfect, down to the penny,” said Carr. “This level of accuracy is essential to keeping our people happy and engaged, and it gave us confidence that we made the right decision when decided to partner with UKG.”

Reflecting on its journey with UKG, Yoga Joint says it's on a path of continued success that started with a quick and efficient launch process, backed by a responsive and communicative support team.

“The level of service we received then, and continue to receive now, is amazing and a big part of why I love UKG,” said Carr. “Their support team is very hands-on, detailed, organized, responsive, and professional. This is a company that sticks with you and truly cares about its customers. It gives us tremendous confidence knowing UKG and the Ready suite will continue to guide us and grow with us, as we bring Yoga Joint to new markets across the country.”

“Great workplaces know technology is fundamental to success, but key to a differentiated employee experience is a strong culture backed by trust, transparency, and a sense of community,” said Bob DelPonte, senior vice president of customer success and global delivery services at UKG. “Organizations like Yoga Joint that champion their people and invest in purposeful technology like UKG carve a path where the possibilities for growth and greatness are endless.”

