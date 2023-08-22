Pacific Retail Capital Partners Launches #ExtendAloha Campaign to Raise Awareness and Funds for Maui Fire Relief

The recent disaster in Maui, Hawaii is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire event in the past century. The wildfires have been devastating and have left thousands of people displaced and mourning. Right now, the people of Maui can use our help. To spread the spirit of Aloha, Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) launched the Extend Aloha campaign, which seeks to raise awareness, and funds to support the Maui community and those impacted by the fires.

The recent disaster in Maui, Hawaii is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire event in the past century. The wildfires have been devastating and have left thousands of people displaced and mourning. Right now, the people of Maui can use our help. To spread the spirit of Aloha, Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) launched the Extend Aloha campaign, which seeks to raise awareness, and funds to support the Maui community and those impacted by the fires.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Retail Capital Partners (“PRCP”), one of the nation’s leading real estate investment, management and advisory firms focused exclusively on evolving retail real estate, today announced the launch of #ExtendAloha, a dedicated campaign to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by the devastating fires that broke out on August 8, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii, a historic town located on the island of Maui. The campaign seeks to spread Aloha – Hawaiian for love – far and wide, by asking those around the country to wear “Aloha” or floral-patterned shirts each Friday going forward and by encouraging contributions to DTL Foundation’s dedicated Maui Fire Relief Fund, in which PRCP has committed to matching the first $10,000 raised.

The Maui fires hit especially close to home for PRCP, which manages Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, the largest commerce hub on the island, and therefore, has multiple employees who were impacted by the destruction. The idea for #ExtendAloha was conceived in the first few days after the tragedy with input from PRCP’s team members who have familial ties to Hawaii as a way to keep Maui top of mind over the weeks and months ahead, especially as the news cycle turns and the initial groundswell of support fades away.

“As a company, our collective hearts have been broken by the loss of life and devastation in Maui. The reality of the situation is that early estimates state the fires resulted in more than $5 billion of damage, and we know that there is only a small window of time before Maui falls out of the national spotlight altogether,” stated Najla Kayyem, Executive Vice President of Marketing for PRCP, who has family ties to people in Maui. “We wanted to create something that ensured Maui would be remembered long after the news cameras go away, as Hawaii faces a long and arduous healing process and road ahead. Therefore, #ExtendAloha is a way for those across the U.S. to extend their love, support and thoughts to the residents of Maui so that they can feel uplifted as they begin to recover and heal.”

#ExtendAloha seeks to raise awareness for Maui through a digital-first approach that incorporates social media and fundraising. PRCP is challenging retail partners and businesses across the country to institute Aloha Fridays, in which employees wear Aloha attire every Friday for the rest of 2023 to keep the spirit of Aloha alive. The company is also asking those who participate to post a video on their social platforms with the #ExtendAloha hashtag that offers a message of hope and healing for the people of Maui. To help amplify the scale of the campaign, participants should tag and encourage their peers and network to partake.

In addition to garnering sustained awareness for Maui, PRCP has partnered with 501(c)(3) origination DTL Foundation to raise money to support those impacted by the Maui fires. Those interested in donating can do so by visiting https://dtlfoundation.org/mauifire.

Kayyem continued, “Times of crisis often bring out the best in people, so we are asking everyone to channel the Aloha spirit and join in to support the #ExtendAloha campaign to support a community that is broken but has given so much to the world.”

PRCP is actively engaging in relief efforts across its national portfolio, and especially on the ground in Maui at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. On Friday, September 15, the property will host Kama‘āina Nights – a locally home-grown candlelight benefit concert for the entire Ohana – Hawaiian for family. The event will use the healing power of music to gather community members and resources to support those impacted by the fires.

The Maui fires are the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, with hundreds losing their lives and several hundred more still unaccounted for. More than 2,170 acres of Lahaina (37% of its total land area) has been burned, with thousands of homes and historic landmarks completely destroyed. More information on the Maui fires can be found at www.extendaloha.com.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of large open- air and enclosed shopping centers, with more than $3.0 billion in retail assets presently under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, developing, and asset management of retail real estate with a proven track record of repositioning properties.

PRCP strategically manages over 20+ million square feet of retail destinations. The executive team has over 225 years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, management, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of retail investors, retailers, and consumers. To learn more visit pacificretail.com or follow social media at: Facebook: @PacificRetailCapitalPartners and Instagram: @PacificRetail.