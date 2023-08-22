Driving a Low-Carbon Future: Transflo Partners with SBTi to Substantially Reduce Emissions by 2030

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transflo, a leading provider of technology solutions for the transportation industry, is proud to announce it has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Transflo is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with climate science and has set ambitious emissions reduction targets that have been validated and approved by SBTi. Transflo has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% from a 2021 baseline year, and monitoring its Scope 3 emissions, leading up to 2030.

“At Transflo, we are proud to play a role in the transportation sector’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo. “By partnering with the Science Based Target initiative, we have adopted a rigorous and ambitious approach to ensure our efforts are impactful and to promote transparency in our progress towards our goals.”

Transflo’s commitment aligns with the company’s mission to improve efficiency in the transportation sector, as the organization has historically enabled customer sustainability through its suite of digital products that optimize routes and improve regulatory compliance. Setting targets with SBTi provides a robust framework for carbon reduction within its own operations leading up to 2030, and Transflo plans to reach its target through various initiatives such as renewable energy procurement at the company’s offices and strategic projects to further reduce operational emissions. For example, Transflo recently kicked off a project to transition its on-site data servers to the public cloud, which is estimated to reduce Transflo’s overall carbon emissions by 11%.

The Science Based Targets initiative drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. More than 1,500 businesses around the world have approved targets through SBTi.

About Transflo:

Transflo®, a Pegasus TransTech company, is a trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation sector in North America. Transflo’s customer-centric mobile and cloud-based technologies enable real-time communication for fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, digitizing 800 million shipping documents annually, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Organizations throughout Transflo’s neutral ecosystem utilize the end-to-end solution suite and digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has been at the forefront of innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit http://www.transflo.com