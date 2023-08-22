Navy Federal Credit Union Awards ROTC All-American Scholarships

Navy Federal Credit Union awarded its annual ROTC All-American Scholarships. The program honors the best and brightest ROTC seniors in all branches of military service nationwide. Launched in 2018, the recipients are chosen by a panel of judges based on the pillars of the ROTC program: Leadership, Military Excellence, Scholarship and Service.

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union announced today that it has awarded its annual ROTC All-American Scholarships. The program honors the best and brightest ROTC seniors in all branches of military service nationwide. Launched in 2018, the recipients are chosen by a panel of judges based on the pillars of the ROTC program: Leadership, Military Excellence, Scholarship and Service.

Navy Federal received 293 nominations from ROTC units at 216 schools across the nation—up from 200 nominations and 159 schools in 2022.

“I’m an Army ROTC graduate, and it’s wonderful to honor the hard work these cadets and midshipman have put into reaching their goals in and out of the classroom,” said Matt Lawson, Vice President of Branch Operations at Navy Federal. “They’re the next generation of military leaders, and we’re proud to recognize their exemplary leadership skills, service to the community and academic achievements.”

From the collective group of nominees, Navy Federal chose 15 across all branches of military service to become ROTC All-American Scholarship recipients. The ROTC All-American finalists will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, and their Booster Club or Student Fund receives a $1,500 donation.

Out of the 15 finalists, Navy Federal will select and honor the top Air Force, Army and Navy/Marine students as the three ROTC All-American Scholarship Program Students of the Year. The ROTC Students of the Year will each receive a $6,500 scholarship, and their Booster Club or Student Fund receives a $5,000 donation.

The Students of the Year will be honored guests of the Military Bowl and featured on ESPN’s broadcast of the game. Alongside the other finalists, they’ll also be featured across Navy Federal’s social media channels throughout the coming months.

To learn more about the scholarship program, visit rotcaa.navyfederal.org.

