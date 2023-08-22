Community Health Network Transforms Experience With Qualtrics

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that Community Health Network transformed its approach to experience management and resulted in meaningful improvements, including a 300% increase in patient response rates. The Qualtrics XM Platform helps Community Health Network collect and analyze patient feedback across channels, visualize and share that data to inform decision-making that improves the patient experience, and recommend and automate actions that build emotional connections and ease the burden on its staff.

Ranked among the nation’s most integrated healthcare systems, Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is a leading provider of healthcare services. As a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates throughout Central Indiana, Community Health Network’s full continuum of care integrates hundreds of physicians, specialty and acute care hospitals, surgery centers, home care services, behavioral health and employer health services.

Community Health Network decided to partner with Qualtrics in 2020 to launch a multi-year, organization-wide experience management strategy. Qualtrics replaced five disparate systems with one dynamic platform to gather, analyze and act on patient feedback data - both structured and unstructured, across multiple sources. Automated feedback workflows and processes help Community Health Network identify and respond to individual patient experience needs at scale. For example, automated workflows enabled by Qualtrics help Community Health Network automatically connect patients to secondary care to prevent network leakage and automatically suggest patients sign up for Epic's MyChart patient portal application.

Furthermore, insights displayed in customized dashboards help uncover common issues and trends, including key drivers of the patient experience, so decision-makers can direct limited resources to improvements that will have the biggest impact on delivering seamless, frictionless care. Recommended actions help those on the frontline focus their efforts, tailored to the patient population and their unique demographics, including age, race and gender.

“Having access to data with this level of granularity and segmentation puts us light years ahead of where we’ve been in the past and provides us with powerful insights into specific opportunities for improvement,” said Dr. Patrick McGill, MD, MBA, FAAFP, EVP, Chief Transformation Officer at Community Health Network. “Empowering frontline caregivers to take ownership of measuring and improving experiences at the location, department and unit levels has led to better patient care as well as more engaged employees.”

Mapping the patient journey holistically to close the loop on unresolved issues and improve patient engagement in their health

Community Health Network found early success with its primary care journey. After visualizing the various actions patients need to take, from scheduling an appointment to follow-up care, and analyzing the associated emotions and barriers to care at each of those steps, Community Health Network decided to change its approach to listening. The health system now automatically engages patients at the time of appointment scheduling and seven days after a visit to help address any “unresolved needs” and check in on any remaining questions regarding medication, referrals, billing and more. Responsible caregiver teams receive the patient feedback right away so they can take action to close the loop in near-real-time.

Additionally, Community Health Network identified patients who had not signed up for MyChart and, in just one year, prompted over 15,000 people to join the digital patient portal so they have direct access to their health information. This meaningful growth in active MyChart users leads to easier access to both appointments and data patients need to manage their health.

“The flexibility of the Qualtrics platform allows different teams to configure dashboards and programs based on their needs while also enabling ongoing refinement of our experience management program overall, including expansion into the caregiver, digital and brand experiences too,” continued Dr. McGill. “We pride ourselves in our data culture, and Qualtrics has proved to be well worth the investment.”

“What I most appreciate about Community Health Network is the leadership of Dr. McGill and team - they integrated data analytics, access and clinical components into an experience strategy,” said Dr. Adrienne Boissy, Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer. “They also utilize closed loop, a process customer-obsessed industries use, to drive resolution of issues at scale. This is what partnership looks like across programs, and they are pushing the industry forward in big, bold, data-driven ways.”

Partnering with Qualtrics has led to more personalized interventions, improved patient engagement and a better patient experience overall at Community Health Network. Looking ahead, Community Health Network will continue to refine its experience management program to drive differentiation in a competitive market - listening deeply to the emotional experience of patients and caregivers to design and deliver more human and more caring experiences for all.

