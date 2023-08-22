Kestra Private Wealth Services Expands California Presence by Onboarding $124 Million Thriving Asset Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced the addition of Thriving Asset Management to its platform.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Thriving Asset Management is founded and led by CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager David Maigret, who oversees $124 million in client assets. The firm specializes in managing clients’ investable assets, as well as helping them plan for life milestones such as liquidity events, retirement, and estate planning. Maigret is joined by Senior Sales Associate, Robert Solis, and his wife, Senior Operations Manager, Erika Maigret.

After spending 21 years building his book of business out of Half Moon Bay, California, within a larger financial services company, Maigret decided to launch his own practice with Kestra PWS because of the platform’s national presence and flexible model. By going independent through Kestra PWS, Thriving Asset Management now has access to a full-service support model that also includes technology solutions offered via Kestra’s ecosystem of firms, enabling Maigret to set up a new office location in Palo Alto to better serve existing and prospective clients.

“We are now a local company with a coast-to-coast reach, thanks to our partnership with Kestra PWS,” said Maigret. “In my previous role, I was unable to benefit from the latest wealth management technologies. Now, as an independent investment advisor, I can leverage cutting-edge tech from nearby Silicon Valley as well as Kestra PWS to give my clients a sense of assurance, calmness, and stability about their portfolios.”

Maigret credits his decision to join Kestra PWS to meeting with Senior Managing Director and CEO Rob Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and COO Scott Wilson, and the rest of the Kestra team, noting their helpfulness, enthusiasm, direct communication style, and openness to feedback attracted him to the firm.

“Our ongoing mission is to empower skilled financial professionals with the resources they need to excel as independent entrepreneurs,” stated Bartenstein. “David and I realized the commonality of our shared backgrounds, both coming from military families and having served myself, I knew our values overlap. Those shared values paired with our collaborative culture and comprehensive support leave us confident that David and his team will grow their client base and become a financial cornerstone of the Silicon Valley community.”

