Diligent Launches Board Reporting for Investor Engagement, Giving Boards and Executives Clear Insight into Investor Behavior and Activism Risk

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced the launch of Board Reporting for Investor Engagement, which gives organizations a clear and compelling picture of how investors perceive their companies relative to industry peers, along with potential activist vulnerabilities. Powered by Diligent Market Intelligence, the most comprehensive database of governance and shareholder intelligence, the dashboard takes the guesswork out of what information to share, helping investor relations professionals save time and tell their story the right way, and gives board members insight into the issues shareholders care about most so they can demonstrate stronger oversight.

“Boards and CEOs are navigating an evolving market, where investors are increasingly interested in measures of long-term success like ESG metrics, boardroom diversity and executive compensation, alongside traditional financial metrics,” added Amanda Carty, Managing Director of ESG & Data Intelligence at Diligent. “Board Reporting for Investor Engagement gives directors a contextualized view of how their company measures against industry peers on the issues that matter most to investors.”

“It is a key responsibility of the board to make decisions in the best long-term interest of shareholders, so investor relations information is important to fulfilling that duty,” added Wendy Webb, Independent Director at Wynn Resorts, ABM Industries, AMH, and AppFolio. “This is even true when it comes to data on the competitive set — directors need to understand their peers' general strategies and how they are differentiated from their own company's strategy.”

Board Reporting for Investor Engagement equips the board and leadership team with the right insights on who an organization’s investors are, the issues they care most about, and how their organizations benchmark against peers — all within the industry’s leading board portal, Diligent Boards.

Using the dashboard, organizations can:

Monitor and pre-empt activism by easily identifying activist investors in their top shareholder base, and monitoring their activity strategy using activism vulnerability scores, news alerts and articles and data on strategies and success of past and current activist campaigns.





by easily identifying activist investors in their top shareholder base, and monitoring their activity strategy using activism vulnerability scores, news alerts and articles and data on strategies and success of past and current activist campaigns. Benchmark governance practices with access to aggregated company and peer group information like board composition metrics and executive compensation benchmarking with exclusive insights from Glass Lewis.





with access to aggregated company and peer group information like board composition metrics and executive compensation benchmarking with exclusive insights from Glass Lewis. Understand investor voting behavior by accessing voting insights on their company's top 20 investors, to understand engagement and business priorities.

“It is not enough for directors to speak to the broad points of their organization’s strategy, performance, management prowess and execution,” said Greg Taxin, Managing Member, Spotlight Advisors. “Grounded in an understanding of how investors perceive the company and the organization’s potential vulnerabilities to activism, a director should be able to speak to how the company measures up against its peers and the market.”

About Diligent

Diligent is a leading GRC SaaS company that gives organizations the tools and solutions they need to bring clarity to complex risk, elevate impactful insights and get ahead of a world that is constantly changing. With solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, Diligent empowers more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. No matter the challenge. Learn more at diligent.com.

