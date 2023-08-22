Secret Double Octopus and KDDI Digital Security Sign Agreement to Offer Passwordless Authentication Service in Japan

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secret Double Octopus, the leading provider of workforce and desktop MFA solutions, announced the expansion of its strategic relationships with KDDI Digital Security (KDDI Group) out of Japan. Under the terms of the agreement, KDDI Digital Security will add SDO’s FIDO2-compliant passwordless authentication solution to its managed security services.

In recent years, the spread of remote work and cloud computing have created an authentication sprawl, with organizations having to manage multiple authentication solutions in their workplace. In addition, many organizations continue to use passwords, which expose those organizations to a growing spate of attacks against credentials. The use of enterprise workforce passwordless solutions targets both problems by taking the password out of the hands of end users and consolidating MFA access around one universal experience.

KDDI Digital Security is a leading provider of managed enterprise security services in Japan, where according to Statista cybersecurity spending is set to grow at a rate of 9% through 2028. In Feb of 2023, KDDI announced its partnership with Secret Double Octopus to offer traditional MFA to customers of its managed remote access VPN services. Beginning August 1st, KDDI Digital Security began offering SDO’s full passwordless MFA solution to its customers in the Japanese market.

“We are very excited to extend our partnership with Secret Double Octopus and take this important step in our security offerings. We would like to grow to become a leading provider of passwordless services in Japan and provide corporate clients with a safer and more secure work environment,” said Masamichi Suga, President of KDDI Digital Security. “There is growing recognition that passwords are a major source of data breaches and successful security attacks, and it is time for enterprise organizations to have proven, easy-to-deploy choices to modernize their authentication.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with the KDDI Group to include our passwordless technology,” said Raz Rafaeli, Co-Founder and CEO of Secret Double Octopus. “KDDI is an innovator that previously incorporated our MFA technology into the KDDI Flex Remote Access service and will now offer our full end-to-end passwordless solution. KDDI headquarters and KDDI Digital Security shares our vision of a passwordless world, and we look forward to working with them to help Japanese organizations embrace a future of more secure and frictionless authentication.”

About KDDI Digital Security

The company provides comprehensive support to customers by meeting various security-related needs, from security consulting to the provision of various security products and security monitoring and operations.

Learn more at https://www.kddi-dsec.com/

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is a leader in next generation workforce authentication solutions. The Octopus platform offers organizations the ability to move to a higher security and more frictionless authentication platform for traditional and passwordless MFA. The Octopus platform is differentiated in 3 key areas: 1) completeness, 2) ease of deployment without requiring change to infrastructure and 3) flexibility for the passwordless journey. Organizations from Fortune 100 to small-sized companies use the Octopus platform to authenticate their employees every day for better security, better productivity and lower cost. The company has been designated a Gartner "Cool Vendor" and more recently named “Best-in-Class" passwordless provider by AITE Group in 2021. Learn more at www.doubleoctopus.com.