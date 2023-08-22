GameDriver Announces Nintendo Middleware Partnership to Enhance Game Development on Nintendo Switch

MARTINEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameDriver® Inc., the leading automated testing solution for gaming and XR experiences, has announced that it is now a middleware tools provider available for the Nintendo Switch system. The announcement means that developers for Nintendo Switch can now easily access GameDriver’s automated testing solutions to optimize their game development and quality assurance processes.

"We are honored to be included as a middleware partner by Nintendo," said Robert Gutierrez, GameDriver Co-Founder and CEO. “Nintendo has always been associated with producing only the highest quality entertainment and at GameDriver our goal has always been to enable developers and studios to achieve the level of QA quality that Nintendo is known for. Being added to Nintendo’s list of available middleware partners highlights the strength of the GameDriver platform and backs up Nintendo’s commitment to high-quality games.”

GameDriver's platform is widely recognized as the best test automation solution for game engines. Now, as an official Nintendo middleware tools provider, GameDriver provides authorized Nintendo Switch developers using Unity with immediate access to a comprehensive suite of automated testing features, empowering them to create higher quality games faster, more efficiently, and ultimately with reduced QA costs.

GameDriver's on-device testing capabilities enable developers to test directly on Nintendo Switch development kits, providing an accurate assessment of game functionality and user experience. Developers are able to simulate inputs, improve test coverage for both 2D and 3D environments, and utilize industry-leading object identification for streamlined debugging efforts. By significantly reducing the need for manual testing or relying on the editor-based testing tools provided in the Unity and Unreal Engine toolkits, GameDriver provides studios with substantial ROI, whilst simultaneously freeing up developers and enabling them to find more high-quality bugs.

With the emergence of modern game user retention and monetization methods including live-service games and the continuous rollout of new content, the need for efficient workflow and rigorous testing is paramount. GameDriver unlocks never-before-seen testing efficiency and repeatability by alleviating manual regression testing and freeing up developers to focus on testing new content.

“With our tools now available on the Nintendo Developer Portal, game studios can now implement test automation into the Nintendo Switch development process, which will enhance the overall quality and efficiency of game development,” commented Shane Evans, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at GameDriver.

Today’s announcement makes GameDriver one of the most comprehensive, accessible, and flexible testing tools available for the Nintendo Switch system. GameDriver will extend its Nintendo Switch on-device testing capabilities to Unreal Engine and Godot in the near future, enhancing QA and testing solutions for Nintendo Switch developers working on these game platforms.

GameDriver for Nintendo Switch is available now through the Nintendo Developer Portal.

For more information on GameDriver's automated testing solution, please visit https://gamedriver.io/.

About GameDriver

GameDriver offers automated testing for video games and XR experiences. The company’s patented SDK provides comprehensive control and unmatched object identification and manipulation during test execution, helping to reduce dependency on manual testing while improving time to market and overall product quality. GameDriver supports Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot.

