Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union Goes Live with Constellation To Power Its Next-Generation Digital Banking Experience for Members

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cloud-native digital banking services provider Constellation Digital Partners (Constellation) announced today that $1.5 billion asset-sized Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union (FIGFCU) has gone live with the Constellation Digital Banking platform, branding its new digital banking experience as Tulee. Powered by Constellation, Tulee launched earlier this summer, allowing the credit union to offer its over 60,000 members a more enhanced, truly personalized experience.

An initial investor in Constellation, Los Angeles-based FIGFCU has been serving members nationwide for over 80 years. Constellation’s open platform enabled FIGFCU to deliver a seamless, digital banking experience regardless of device. Members have the ability to choose specific services they find most useful and relevant to them, such as remote deposit, check orders to money transfer and bill payment. FIGFCU initially partnered with Constellation through its Fintech Connect solution to enroll members and deliver services through the Tulee companion app prior to conversion to full digital banking. With members already familiar with the platform’s intuitive features, the conversion process to Constellation was much faster and easier, with initial adoption rates of the platform’s companion app exceeding expectations by more than 500%.

“We are very pleased with the success we’ve seen with Tulee’s launch and our experience working with the Constellation team,” said Beth Rodgers, CMO of FIGFCU. “Constellation’s Digital Banking has allowed us to provide our members with a truly customizable, holistic digital banking experience – one we couldn't get with other solutions – and leverage the same powerful, adaptable technology used by much larger institutions. We look forward to Tulee’s continued momentum, and our continued work with Constellation to develop other tools that will be uniquely designed to serve our members.”

“FIGFCU has built a well-earned reputation on providing excellent member service and we are excited for the opportunity to support its goal of providing a world-class, personalized digital banking experience to its members,” said Kris Kovacs, Founder and CEO of Constellation. “We've built Constellation Digital Banking from the ground up to be highly flexible and configurable to meet our clients' unique business needs, allowing them to reflect who they are, address what their members truly want, and ensure they can adapt to whatever comes next.”

About Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union (FIGFCU)

Founded in 1936, Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union (FIGFCU) is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that exists primarily to serve Farmers Insurance Group, as well as other organizations across the country. FIGFCU provides personal financial services to more than 60,000 members and has over $1.5 billion in assets. It is one of the best capitalized credit unions in the country. For more information, visit figfcu.org.

About Constellation

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation’s patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.