Banner Health Partners with nference to Accelerate Scientific Discovery for Patient Care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner Health and nference, a science-first software company transforming healthcare by making biomedical data computable, today announced a partnership to accelerate scientific discovery to improve treatment, diagnosis, and care.

By incorporating nference’s state-of-the-art analytics capabilities, Banner Health and its researchers can gain valuable insight into diseases and treatments, adapting the practice of medicine to meet the needs of its communities.

“We’re excited to embark on this innovative partnership that will unlock the insights from our data to further personalize the ways we deliver care to our patients,” said Scott Nordlund, Executive Vice President Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Banner Health. “This partnership will support our own efforts to improve the care patients receive in our diverse clinical settings and benefit other researchers with global impact on diagnosis and treatment.”

nference’s Federated Analytics Platform enables researchers and clinicians to derive meaningful insights from proprietary longitudinal clinical datasets, transforming discovery and accelerating development while preserving patient privacy. The platform provides insights from the deepest, de-identified, multimodal (electronic health record, imaging, electrocardiogram) dataset available across therapeutic areas. These include cardiology, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, metabolic diseases, and infectious diseases by leveraging the company’s Federated AI network.

“Our collaboration with Banner Health is an exciting addition to our unique federated network,” said Murali Aravamudan, co-founder and CEO of nference. “Banner Health brings comprehensive, multimodal data from a geographically and ethnically diverse patient population to our network that will provide more potent insight generation, offering researchers the option to examine more inclusive data.”

nference’s agreement with Banner Health builds on recent collaborations with other leading academic medical centers, accelerating nference’s mission to expand its federated network, which is scalable and structured to encourage and facilitate collaboration among healthcare systems and biopharmaceutical researchers.

About nference

Through its powerful technology platform and software, nference is transforming healthcare by making biomedical knowledge computable. Its partnerships with major academic medical centers empower nference to synthesize decades of institutional knowledge, producing real-world evidence (RWE) in real time by converting large amounts of de-identified data into deep insights to advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. Its proprietary AI-enabled software platform, nSights, harnesses the power of federated learning to accelerate life sciences research, development, and clinical care in significant ways, including biomarker discovery and validation, RWE generation leveraging real-world data, early disease detection, public health policy generation and validation, and more. nference is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit us at www.nference.com.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.