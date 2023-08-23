Genius Plastic Washing Recycling Line with Squeeze Dryer Launches for Latin America, Ensures Below 3% Moisture Post Drying

Genius Plastic Washing Recycling Line features the Screw Press Dewatering Machine, also known as Squeeze Dryer, as its most critical component.

TAICHUNG, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the growing demand within the South American market, Genius Machinery is proud to unveil its highly sophisticated plastic washing recycling machine line. Headquartered in Taiwan, Genius is a global leader in developing and promoting state-of-the-art machinery for the recycling of a wide range of plastic materials. The major highlight of the company’s just launched product line is the Screw Press Dewatering Machine.

It has been observed that washed plastic films can retain up to 30% moisture, which can significantly impact the efficiency and production of the subsequent pelletizing process. The latest development in the field of plastic film recycling, Screw Press Dewatering Machines or Squeeze Dryers can dehydrate the washed film, reduce the volume of recycled materials, and further refine the essence of final plastic pellets. Genius’ new Screw Press Dewatering Machine ensures that only 3% moisture content remains following the drying process, which bolsters the production efficiency and pellet quality of plastic recycling granulators.

The plastic recycling washing plant line from Genius also includes rigid washing plants as well as film washing plants. The rigid washing plants are designed to recycle post-consumer hard materials such as bottles, injection molding waste or scrap, pipes, e-waste, and other rigid materials. These systems produce uniform plastic flakes with high purity and low moisture content.

The film washing plant has been designed by Genius to help users recycle post-consumer film or bags. After the washing and squeezing, these machines can produce high quality squeezed flakes containing less than 3% moisture levels. Equipped with crushing, washing, and drying units, these film washing plants can effectively process materials such as land-filled waste films, agriculture films, industrial stretch wrap films, and much more.

Indiscriminate use of plastic over the years has resulted in one of the most concerning global issues. According to a recent United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report, approximately 430 million tons of plastic waste is created worldwide per year by different types of human activities. Two-thirds of this waste can be attributed to short-lived products that become wastes in quick time. The report strongly emphasizes on redesigning how plastic and plastic products are produced, used, recovered, and disposed and this is where recycling can play a major role.

As a globally trusted name in the industry, Genius has always been proactively promoting the utility of plastic recycling. The company has recently published a blog post titled 5 Steps to Building Your Own Plastic Film Recycling Washing Line/Plant, providing detailed guidelines about the process of building a plastic film recycling plant.

“Genius stands out as one of the select Asian suppliers that consistently maintain moisture levels below 3% throughout the dewatering process. We firmly believe that this achievement not only defines the pivotal aspect of our washing lines but also showcases the embodiment of advanced technology and superior quality,” said Peter Tsai, CEO of Genius Machinery.

For more information from Genius, please visit Plastic Recycling Washing Plant(video).

About Genius :

Genius Machinery leads the recycling industry by consistently maintaining moisture levels below 3%, setting an unmatched standard. This accomplishment signifies the fusion of high technology and superior quality. Their guide, "5 Steps to Building Your Own Plastic Film Recycling Washing Line/Plant," empowers clients with insights into constructing efficient recycling systems. From tailored solutions for various film types to optimizing layouts, Genius Machinery's expertise shines.

Their comprehensive equipment range, from shredders to granulators, streamlines the process. By offering all essentials from one source, they ensure compatibility, comprehensive support, and potential cost savings.