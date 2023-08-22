Next DLP Joins MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Next DLP ("Next"), a leader in insider risk and data protection, announced today that it has joined the MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense (“Center”) as a Research Sponsor. This partnership will enhance the center's ability to develop resources to protect against cyberattacks through its unique approach to public interest collaborative research and development.

"As a research sponsor, Next will contribute to and support global community engagement efforts in understanding and communicating insider threats," said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next. "Alongside industry members, we can better articulate and address insider threats and prioritize specific threat-informed actions to prevent data loss, ultimately contributing to the advancement and improvement of cyber defense."

Next will build on the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, forming the foundation for a threat-informed defense approach to counter the latest techniques leveraged by internal and external threat actors. With a user-centric, cloud-native, AI-powered solution, the Reveal platform by Next is built for today's threat landscape. Unlike legacy DLP approaches, that offer limited insight to risk and malicious activity, alongside the added challenge of false positives, Reveal customers gain value on day one with immediate visibility into high risk user activity and customizable detections covering each stage of the MITRE Insider Threat knowledge base. Reveal helps security teams:

Understand human and device behavioral patterns in real time;

Strengthen defenses against insider threats;

Enable employees to make appropriate risk informed decisions when handling sensitive data;

Detect and prevent malicious data exfiltration;

Address compliance mandates for DLP controls.

“The Center brings together highly sophisticated security teams from around the world to identify and address the most critical challenges faced by defenders through collaborative research and development,” said Jon Baker, Co-Founder and Director of the Center. “We’re delighted to have Next join us as a Research Sponsor. With their top-tier team on board joining forces with existing and prospective participants, we can make a significant collective impact to reinforce a thorough knowledge of adversary behaviors and capabilities, amp up defense against cyber threats, and protect against attacks.”

About The Center for Threat-Informed Defense

The Center is a non-profit, privately funded research and development organization operated by MITRE Engenuity. The Center’s mission is to advance the state of the art and the state of the practice in threat-informed defense globally. Comprised of participant organizations from around the globe with highly sophisticated security teams, the Center builds on MITRE ATT&CK, an important foundation for threat-informed defense used by security teams and vendors in their enterprise security operations. Because the Center operates for the public good, outputs of its research and development are available publicly and for the benefit of all. For more information, contact ctid@mitre-engenuity.org.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.