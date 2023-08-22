Dynasty Financial Partners and YCharts Extend Partnership to Empower Financial Advisors with Advanced Investment Research and Communication Tools

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners and YCharts announce a multi-year extension of their partnership to provide Dynasty’s Network Advisory Firms with YCharts’ web-based investment research and client communications platform.

Through its continued relationship with YCharts, Dynasty’s 50+ network advisory firms will have access to the industry-leading solution. This enables advisors to make more informed investment decisions, improve operational efficiency, and create more compelling visual representations of their insights that help them better communicate to prospects and clients. This partnership ensures that YCharts remains an important piece of Dynasty’s Advisor Desktop infrastructure for the long term.

"Independent advisors place a premium on world-class technology, and we are thrilled to renew our decade-long partnership with YCharts,” said Shirl Penney, CEO and Founder of Dynasty Financial Partners. “Enabling our advisor network with YCharts provides them with an innovative, intuitive, and powerful tool in our tech stack and we appreciate that YCharts has expanded its capabilities beyond research and investment tools, offering our advisor clients the ability to analyze portfolios, communicate effectively, and generate personalized meeting collateral for all types of conversations,” Mr. Penney added. “Their exceptional customer support is second to none and has proven to immensely boost productivity for our network of advisors."

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Dynasty, the industry leader in providing integrated platform solutions for RIAs, for many years to come,” said Sean Brown, President, and CEO at YCharts, “This renewal is a testament to our shared commitment to empowering advisors with industry-leading technology solutions. We look forward to furthering our partnership with Shirl and the entire Dynasty team as we continue to provide innovative tools and resources to them as they progress with their very impressive growth story."

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform, delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, the company differentiates itself through a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and scale to invest in continuously enhancing its offering, the flexibility, and seamlessness afforded by a modular technology solution, its entrepreneurial culture, and experienced and committed management team.

Recognized as the "Investment Research" market leader, surpassing industry competitors in customer satisfaction and perceived value according to the 2023 Kitces Report, YCharts is a fast-growing investment research platform that enables smarter investment decisions and better client communications. Serving advisors, financial planners, and asset managers, YCharts helps wealth managers demonstrate their value to clients and prospects with a suite of intuitive tools that enhance client engagements and simplify complex financial topics.

