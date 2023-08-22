Pyramid Analytics and Smollan forge international partnership

LONDON & NEW YORK CITY & TEL AVIV--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global retail specialists Smollan have formalised an international reseller and implementation partnership agreement with next-generation decision and business intelligence (BI) software provider Pyramid Analytics. The agreement will see Smollan, via its data and technology business, DataOrbis, expanding its current service offering to include the ability to both sell Pyramid Analytics licenses and implement Pyramid Analytics software.

“Our clients operate in incredibly competitive industries, where the ability to make the best decision, quickly is the key to strong performance. Our hunt for a BI solution that delivers superior functionality, excellent value, and next-generation capability led us to Pyramid Analytics. We migrated the majority of our DataOrbis solutions onto their software last year, and already our clients are noticing a step-change in how we can help them capitalise on the explosive amount of data they have at their fingertips,” said James Collett, Smollan’s Chief Executive: Data & Technology.

The Pyramid Analytics partnership also provides DataOrbis with a growth opportunity geared at expanding DataOrbis’ services and footprint into verticals outside of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space where they have traditionally played. This is further supported by DataOrbis and Smollan’s global footprint, which includes operations in all major gateways.

“DataOrbis has an excellent understanding of what it takes to implement a successful data strategy across an organisation, regardless of industry. We are incredibly excited to be partnering with them internationally. By leveraging their global presence throughout their client and partner networks, I believe DataOrbis, together with Pyramid Analytics, can streamline and optimise their data analytics ecosystems to prepare them for what’s next. We are thrilled to have them on board,” said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics CEO.

The Pyramid Platform consistently receives top ratings among leading analyst firms that evaluate business intelligence and analytics technologies. Most recently, Pyramid earned top rankings from Gartner in the 2023 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, including #1 for Business Analyst Use Case, #1 for Augmented Consumer Use Case, #2 for Data Scientist Use Case, and #4 for Analytics Developer Use Case.

The Pyramid Platform consolidates data preparation, business analytics, and data science into a single, integrated, self-service platform that can be accessed by all levels of data users.

“The time it takes for a decision-maker to access data can make or break a company’s competitive advantage. Pyramid Analytics reduces the amount of time it takes users across the organisation to easily find the information they need without having to request it from IT. It’s a win-win for both users and overly stretched IT departments,” said Kohl.

Implementation is key to success

As the need to unlock the power of data has accelerated, businesses are realising the benefit of having one enterprise BI platform across the organisation, ensuring a single source of truth that can be safely, securely, and ethically managed. As an early adopter, DataOrbis has invested in creating and upskilling several Pyramid Analytics’ implementation teams working out of South Africa, India, and Slovenia to assist clients in creating and implementing their own unique global views. These teams, with over 50 certified Pyramid Analytics specialists, include senior resources with expertise across industries and geographies.

“The choice of BI platform is one part of the insights puzzle. The skill and time needed to implement the software is the next piece. In our experience, most companies don’t have these two vital resources readily available. By partnering with DataOrbis we can ensure the Pyramid Analytics software is expertly implemented and used to its fullest potential—all based on global best-practises. I am excited by the opportunities the Pyramid Analytics partnership will unlock for us and our clients,” said Collett.

ABOUT

Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of business analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. Critically, the Pyramid Analytics Platform operates directly on any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting analytical needs in a no-code environment without data extraction. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo. To find out more about Pyramid Analytics contact pr@pyramidanalytics.com.

Smollan

Founded in 1931, Smollan is a global commerce business, delivering growth for retailers and brand owners across five continents. Influencing what, when, where and shoppers browse and buy across multiple touchpoints, through Sales & Merchandising, Activation & Experience, Data & Technology and Digital Commerce. Internationally recognised for our exceptional human platform of over 75 000 people and our sophisticated systems, we drive sales and create brilliant shopper experiences for some of the world’s most loved brands. We are a global business that helps retailers and brands win at the point of purchase. Contact us at www.smollan.com.

DataOrbis

A leading data and technology company, DataOrbis uses its SMART ecosystem of services, solutions and technology to expertly help companies transform into businesses driven by data. With over 50 blue-chip clients, DataOrbis currently processes over 300 sources of data across 60+ countries in multiple languages. In 2020, DataOrbis joined forces with global retail specialist Smollan, increasing its ability to scale, expand and network globally.

DataOrbis is headquartered in South Africa with offices and partners across the globe. To find out more about DataOrbis contact us here.