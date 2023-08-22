Great Speech and American TelePhysicians Announce Collaborative Partnership to Provide Virtual Speech Therapy Services to People of All Ages

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Speech, a leader in virtual speech therapy, and American TelePhysicians, a leading digital virtual care provider of neurology services under its NeuroX program, today announce a synergistic partnership to create access to an affordable online option for enhancing the skills of children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communications. With a network of over 200 licensed speech-language pathologists (SLPs) located across the United States, Great Speech provides in-network specialized speech therapy services that result in greater self-esteem and enhanced relationships with friends and family while improving clinical health outcomes.

Avivit Ben-Aharon M.S. Ed, M.A. CCC-SLP, founder and clinical director, Great Speech, emphasizes the profound impact of this collaboration, "The Great Speech approach to virtual care expands the robust portfolio of solutions offered by American TelePhysicians. Together, we are committed to revolutionizing the accessibility and quality of speech therapy services. By combining our respective strengths, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families seeking specialized care for speech and communication challenges.”

The synergistic approach between Great Speech and American TelePhysicians will be achieved through key initiatives, including:

Neurologist Assessments: American TelePhysicians today engages its network of neurologists to diagnose and treat patients virtually. Physicians often recommend speech therapy for specialized care.

Value-Based Care Initiative: Great Speech's value-based care initiative will identify at-risk members and may recommend members meet with a neurologist for a formal evaluation and diagnosis. NeuroX can significantly reduce the waiting period for patients to receive a formal diagnosis and begin a comprehensive care plan, cutting it down from months to just a few days.

Virtual Doorstep Solution: The collaboration aims to work with health plans and payers to develop a virtual doorstep solution for their members, particularly those with conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, dementia, traumatic brain injury (TBI), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other conditions that require the support of a neurologist and can benefit from speech therapy.

"NeuroX provides comprehensive care of various neurological and neurodegenerative disorders that can result in receptive and expressive language disorders,” says Dr. Muhammad "Umar" Farooq, chief medical officer, NeuroX, and a prominent neurologist and stroke specialist. “Great Speech brings crucial speech and language therapy for patients with aphasia and other speech problems. Our NeuroX team is passionate about comprehensive patient care, and that includes communication recovery. We are pleased to be working with Great Speech to improve our patients' quality of life."

About Great Speech Inc.

Great Speech Inc. is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. For more information, please visit www.greatspeech.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About American TelePhysicians

American TelePhysicians is a Jacksonville-based digital healthcare company founded in 2017 by a team of physicians and IT professionals under the leadership of Waqas Ahmed, MD FACP. With operations in several continents, including North America, Asia, Australia, and Africa, the organization's vision is to transform the global healthcare industry by creating customized virtual ecosystems, and by bringing affordable medical services to all patients, including underserved communities. American TelePhysicians achieves this through various projects, including CURA4U, SmartClinix, and NeuroX. For more information, visit www.americantelephysicians.com.