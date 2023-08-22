Montecito Medical Acquires Two Medical Buildings in Las Vegas

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has acquired two medical office buildings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The properties, which offer a total of 16,536 square feet, are fully occupied by Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada.

“We are very pleased to build on our extensive footprint in Las Vegas with the acquisition of these two well-situated properties, and we are excited by the opportunity to enter into a relationship with this dominant and highly respected provider group,” said Rus Gudnyy, Senior Vice President of Investments at Montecito Medical.

Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada is the area’s leading group in its specialty, serving patients through 20 care centers in the greater Las Vegas valley. One of the two properties acquired by Montecito, northwest of downtown, serves as the group’s practice hub. The other is adjacent to a 297-bed hospital, Valley Hospital Medical Center, in the heart of a medical corridor.

“We have made substantial investments in Las Vegas because of the excellent fundamentals we find in this market and the opportunities here to help medical office owners capitalize on their real estate,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.