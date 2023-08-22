HyperX Announces VALORANT Champions Tour-Inspired Keycap in Collaboration with Riot Games

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX x VALORANT Champions Tour Spark Limited Edition Keycap. Specifically designed for VALORANT fans, the new tournament-exclusive keycap allows fans to personalize their desk setup. The keycap is uniquely crafted to showcase support for your favorite VALORANT Champions and competing teams.

HyperX and Riot Games collaborated to create a champion-tier keycap that boasts a gold color and showcases the VCT Spark logo and tournament year. Additionally, the keycap features the tagline “One More,” symbolizing the endless competitive spirit of players and fans who constantly strive for victory. This collaboration with Riot Games has resulted in a fun, spirited, and memorable design that perfectly captures the essence of competitive gaming during this year's Champions tournament.

“HyperX is a huge part of the VCT event experience for both our pros and fans, so we’re thrilled that our collab on this limited-edition VALORANT Champions keycap is now live and available during our most hyped event of the year,” said Leo Faria, global head of VALORANT Esports at Riot Games. “The 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour has been an incredible ride worthy of a commemorative item that captures the ‘One More’ Champions moniker, and we’re excited to offer this keycap to our fans.”

The culmination of the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour is currently underway in Los Angeles with the Bracket Stage kicking off on August 16 where eight teams are still in the hunt for the Champions trophy and the title of VALORANT World Champion.

“Joining forces with VCT has been an exciting collaboration, and together we've crafted a champion-tier keycap that embodies the competitive gaming spirit,” said Jessany Van’t Hoff, director of partnerships, HyperX. “This design represents the relentless pursuit of excellence showcased by the players and fans during this year's thrilling Champions tournament.”

HyperX's HX3D 3D printed custom keycaps collection now includes the HyperX x VALORANT Champions Tour Spark Limited Edition Keycap as its fifth addition. Previous keycap drops have shown a popular demand for personalized keyboard accessories and HyperX is committed to continuing to collaborate with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams to bring even more unique and fan-friendly keycaps to the market. These keycaps can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles.

With unparalleled design freedom, other 3D printed products are also planned for launch in the future through the HyperX HX3D personalization initiative. HX3D 3D printed products are produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc., leveraging their experience and bringing synergy, innovation and color printing skills to gaming. HyperX’s personalization products are manufactured using re-used powder nylon.

Availability

The HyperX x VALORANT Champions Tour Spark Limited Edition Keycap will be available in the U.S. only through HyperX.com on Aug. 22 starting at 12:00 p.m. PST until Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PST or until supplies last. Pricing for this keycap is $14.99. Don't miss the chance to grab the exclusive keycap drop before time runs out. Once the HyperX limited edition keycaps are sold out, they won’t be available again. For more information, please visit the HX3D product page.

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, streamers and influencers. Visit www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

About VALORANT Esports

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long, global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through three international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VCT Global Champion. Find out more about 2023 VCT Season and structure here.

