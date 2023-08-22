Cotton Holdings Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Texas A&M Athletics and NIL Deal With True Freshman All-American QB Conner Weigman

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cotton Holdings, Inc., a Houston-based disaster relief and infrastructure support company, has announced an exciting new long-term corporate partnership with Texas A&M Athletics beginning with the 2023-24 football season, as well as a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Deal with 2022 freshman All-American quarterback Conner Weigman.

“Cotton’s relationship with Texas A&M is one with a lot of history,” said Jeff Erler, Chief Legal Officer of Cotton Holdings, Inc. and Texas A&M Former Student. “Cotton is proud to have many current and former Aggies among our employee ranks, and we have partnered with A&M many times through the years to provide our full suite of services when they’ve needed a helping hand.”

Cotton Holdings’ successful track record as a years-long provider of commercial disaster recovery and turnkey support solutions to both the College Station campus and the Bryan-College Station area acted as the originator for the partnership. Cotton has delivered services such as water damage recovery, emergency disaster response and temporary facilities to keep the campus and local businesses open for students and the community. In addition, Cotton actively supports Texas A&M former students through recruiting, as a large portion of the Cotton team are proud Texas Aggies.

To further establish support for student-athletes, Cotton has also signed an NIL Deal with sophomore quarterback and long-time member of the Cotton family, Conner Weigman, for the 2023 season. Last season, the Cypress native was named to the ESPN True Freshman All-American team after playing five games with four starts and throwing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“Conner Weigman is such an exciting, dynamic player, who shares Cotton’s passion for teamwork,” Erler notes. “We’re excited to support Conner and the Texas Aggies and cannot wait to see what this season has in store.”

Cotton Holdings will also serve as Presenting Sponsor for the Southwest Classic Game, a legendary rivalry matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2023. Beginning in 1903, this clash between two football giants has captured the attention of millions of fans and will be returning to the legendary Arlington stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, for the twelfth year. In addition, Cotton will sponsor the Aggie’s final home game of 2023 against Abilene Christian on November 18.

Cotton Holdings and Texas A&M Athletics’ partnership will be highlighted within Kyle Field through field-level brand placements, such as the endzone camera pad, and an LED banner spanning the stadium.

