Feel Sharp, Play Sharp: Gillette and Razer Team Up for the Ultimate Collaboration in Grooming and Gaming. To learn more, visit gillette.com/razer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette™, the world’s largest male grooming company, and Razer™, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, have teamed up to launch the ultimate collaboration in grooming and gaming. The two brands – who both have rich history and tradition within the community – meet at the intersection of design, innovation, and cutting-edge technology to unveil the limited-edition series of Razer-branded GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar products.

Set to start rolling out in stores and online at the end of August, consumers will be able to purchase the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor – the latest innovation from the Gillette brand – with Razer’s iconic triple-headed snake logo and acid green trademarks. Additionally, gamers and fans can engage with the brands at the largest gaming events in the world as well as activating campaigns through the Gillette Gaming Alliance roster of streamers and Razer influencers.

“Razer, an elite gaming company, and Gillette, the world’s leading razor brand, is not just a naming coincidence,” said Daniel Ordonez, Global Brand Franchise Leader for Gillette. “We’ve been fans of Razer with its cutting-edge technology for a long time; it’s a brand that everyone recognizes in both gaming and technology. We’re thrilled to elevate the shaving and gaming experience through this exciting venture, marking a new step for us in gaming culture. Gamers and fans worldwide will enjoy our latest collaboration – the perfect combination of form, function, and design.”

These two brands have long had an admiration for each other – occupying the same spaces in gaming, coming together at events through the years, and discussing the idea of collaborating to provide the gaming community with something they would want and use. Earlier this year, an April Fool’s Day video – put out by Razer – teased a shaving mouse to the community – a subtle yet fun nod to the potential partnership. The video generated significant momentum, signaling to the two brands that it was a great idea and time to bring the collaboration to life.

“After Razer Razer was introduced on April Fool’s Day, we’ve been inundated with requests to design one. We’re excited to give our fans what they asked for,” explained Ayesha Durante, VP, Global Head of Marketing at Razer. “This collaboration between two powerhouses has resulted in a co-created design, featuring the best of Razer and Gillette, with a focus on quality and performance.”

The two iconic brands come together under the platform of “Feel Sharp, Play Sharp” – highlighting the ethos of when you feel sharp, you play sharp, whether it be gaming or in life.

The GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar provides effortless shaving in one stroke. With built-in exfoliation technology, this razor is designed to release trapped hairs while the flex-disc contours to the face for Gillette’s ultimate shaving experience.

GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar has recently been surfacing in the most relevant areas in culture for men, including commercials during the world’s largest sporting events and activations at some of the biggest festivals. Additionally, Gillette has been spotlighting the razor’s stylish aesthetic and creating demand amongst early adopters and culture drivers. As a result, the brand is excited to announce the latest in GilletteLabs culture disruption and partner with one of the best gaming technology companies on the planet, Razer.

For more information, please visit gillette.com/razer and follow Gillette Gaming on social media, including TikTok here, as well as Razer here.

About Gillette:

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble:

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper® The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About Razer:

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand For Gamers. By Gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. With over 200 million users, Razer’s software platform includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai and 19 offices worldwide.