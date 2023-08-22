CP Group Announces Four New Leases at Harris Corners in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, a vertically integrated commercial real estate and management firm, today announced four new leases at Harris Corners — its three-building, Class A office campus totaling 365,000 square feet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new additions include:

TAT Technologies , a strategic global partner to leading players in the aerospace industry, signed a lease for a newly constructed 6,500-square-foot ‘worCPlaces’ spec suite. Mike Dempsey of Foundry Commercial represented the tenant.

, a strategic global partner to leading players in the aerospace industry, signed a lease for a newly constructed 6,500-square-foot ‘worCPlaces’ spec suite. Mike Dempsey of Foundry Commercial represented the tenant. RGX, LLC , a logistics company, signed a lease for 1,400 square feet. Parker Levy of Colliers International represented the tenant.

, a logistics company, signed a lease for 1,400 square feet. Parker Levy of Colliers International represented the tenant. Fidelity National Title Company, LLC , a premier real estate service company, signed a lease for 2,600 square feet. Ross Howard of Jones Lang LaSalle, and Orion Realty Group represented the tenant.

, a premier real estate service company, signed a lease for 2,600 square feet. Ross Howard of Jones Lang LaSalle, and Orion Realty Group represented the tenant. Fitzpatrick Engineering Group (FEG), PLLC, a structural engineering firm relocating from Cornelius, signed a lease for 3,200 square feet. Parker Levy of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Jennifer Kurz, Tim Arnold, and Bo Blight of Trinity Partners represented the landlord in each agreement and exclusively represents the office park.

“FEG looked at several developments in our search for new office space,” said Doug Fitzpatrick, President of Fitzpatrick Engineering Group. “We found Harris Corners a great central location for our team, with very convenient access to both I-77 and I-485. It is Class A office space with plenty of parking, amenities you don't see everywhere, and monthly building activities for all the tenants — including food trucks. We feel very welcome and very much at home here.”

Six move-in ready spec suites were recently completed at Harris Corners, ranging from 1,400 to 5,000 square feet, as part of CP Group’s portfolio-wide ‘worCPlaces’ flexible workspace offering. Within the “Spec Places” service offering, CP Group designs customized suites to meet the needs of companies seeking move-in ready, yet scalable, office environments for evolving teams.

CP Group acquired Harris Corners, consisting of one four-story and two five-story Class-A office buildings, in July 2021. The firm is in the midst of executing numerous capital improvements at the property — including a new lobby at Harris Corners One, the addition of a new tenant lounge and second conference center, and restroom upgrades — to be completed by year-end.

“Upon acquiring the office park, we set out to enhance the tenant experience through capital improvements and implementing our flexible ‘worCPlaces’ offering,” said Scott Barr, Senior Vice President at CP Group. “This leasing momentum is evidence that our focus on what employees and employers need for flexibility and growth is succeeding.”

Current amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, conference center, renovated courtyard with outdoor meeting spaces, an onsite grab & go market, and a food truck court. The property is also WELL Health-Safety Rated.

Harris Corners is located at the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard and I-77, offering unmatched access to I-77, I-485, and I-85. The campus also provides tenants with excellent visibility and close proximity to downtown Charlotte, Lake Norman, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

To learn more about the office park, visit www.harriscorners.com.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.