CACI Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Capabilities for U.S. Government

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today a new, multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further advance the company’s application of AWS services as a trusted provider of secure, agile, innovative solutions that can be rapidly adopted by enterprise and mission customers in the U.S. government.

“We are strengthening our relationship with AWS to enhance and accelerate our customers’ cloud adoption,” said CACI Chief Technology Officer Glenn Kurowski. “This unique agreement offers our public sector customers more opportunities to take greater advantage of the benefits of cloud-based innovation by rapidly delivering migration at scale, expanding edge utilization, and enabling analytic outcomes.”

CACI is a leading provider of software development, cloud-native development, and migration. CACI will build on its successful Agile-at-scale delivery execution model—known as the Agile Solution Factory (ASF)—by applying a similar approach to enhance and scale cloud adoption through this SCA. Much like ASF enables faster capability delivery through increased productivity and lower cost by implementing efficiencies and automation, the SCA fuels a similar approach to cloud adoption.

CACI has a successful track record of resolving tough challenges that face government customers. The SCA enhances CACI’s ability to deliver faster cloud adoption, innovation in disconnected environments, and more insightful outcomes from data.

Modernization at Scale with Accelerated Migration to the Cloud: This SCA will augment CACI’s successful end-to-end enterprise IT modernization and mission modernization solutions by bringing their ASF’s proven and efficient methodologies to make it easier to migrate to the cloud.

Additional Availability and Scalability at the Edge: CACI will deliver improved edge capabilities for users operating at the edge by building AWS’s capabilities into CACI’s robust sensor portfolio to increase performance, add resilience, and enable sharing of sensitive data across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.

Information Advantage: With the SCA, CACI will deliver information advantage to its customers by providing powerful open-source software-as-a-service tools (SaaS) driven by artificial intelligence (AI) to enable cutting-edge data fusion for analysts within the Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and law enforcement to quickly deliver actionable intelligence and data-insights driven decision-making.

“AWS and CACI are working to provide public sector organizations the secure, cost-efficient, and effective technology solutions that will support their mission needs well into the future,” said David Levy, Vice President of U.S. Federal, Worldwide Public Sector, AWS. “We are committed to helping CACI accelerate its delivery of enduring mission and enterprise workloads, data analytics, and at-the-edge technology.”

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.