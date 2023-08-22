100 Thieves and Higround Announce Dual Collections in Collaboration with Dragon Ball Z

Fans will be able to purchase all products on both the 100 Thieves and Higround websites. (Photo: 100 Thieves and Higround)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifestyle and entertainment organization, 100 Thieves; gaming peripheral and fashion brand, Higround; legendary animation studio, Toei Animation Inc.; and the global anime brand, Crunchyroll, reveal two collections featuring beloved anime, Dragon Ball Z. The respective companies are launching a series of apparel, accessories, and keyboards in limited quantities on August 30 at 12 PM PT.

Fresh out from the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, these collections follow the storied history of Dragon Ball Z and are made with the fans in mind. The two collections place an onus on leveling up one's creativity and self expression, as well as improving one's capabilities and power. Launching a 18 piece apparel and accessories collection, 100 Thieves offers creative ways to express a passion for Dragon Ball Z. Higround’s collection of 10 keyboards, 5 mousepads, and 1 jellybag features the first iteration of the brand’s Performance Edition keyboard, enabling users to explore boundless growth and capability.

The 18 piece apparel capsule is 100 Thieves’ take on Dragon Ball Z’s most prominent characters—an ode to the iconic IP. Offering tops and accessories in line with the Dragon Ball Z color palette, this collection is for the collectors.

With four unique keyboard designs, this collection sees the first launch of Higround’s newest—and perhaps most advanced—iteration of gaming keyboard yet. While the featured designs release as Basecamp 65 and Summit 65 iterations, each design will also launch as a Performance model containing Higround’s dynamic actuation switches. These switches utilize magnetic Hall Effect technology which enables users to precisely customize the distance required to trigger the switch down to 0.1mm travel for ultimate speed.

“Going from watching Dragon Ball Z growing up to now collaborating with the anime to release these amazing products is something out of a fantasy,” says Matt Haag, 100 Thieves founder and CEO. “We teamed up with Dragon Ball Z and Higround to give our fans the ultimate immersive experience.”

“Dragon Ball Z is a cultural zeitgeist that has only grown in popularity since its conception,” says Baron Lee, General Manager of Higround. “It’s a story that has stuck with me to this day, and I could not be more proud to release one of Higround’s most innovative keyboards with this legendary artwork.”

With previous Higround and 100 Thieves collections selling out rapidly, fans are advised to act quickly. The Dragon Ball Z x 100 Thieves collection launches on August 30 at 12 PM PT on 100 Thieves’ website. The Dragon Ball Z x Higround collection launches on Higround’s website on August 30 at 12 PM PT.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel and collaborations. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, CourageJD, and BrookeAB. With over 100M fans worldwide, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with iconic brands in gaming, anime, and fashion. In 2021 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT TOEI ANIMATION INC.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including all the Dragon Ball series, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon series, Saint Seiya, and many others to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

ABOUT CRUNCHYROLL

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.