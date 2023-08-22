PPG names Limitless as 2024 Color of the Year, inspiring endless possibilities

Consumers can use Limitless anywhere they’d like a neutral to create an updated, on-trend look, complementary to any design style. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG's Limitless is cultivating a fondness for stabilizing, calming colors with feel-good vibes, which is perfect for the consumer electronics industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

The video weaves color and chorography throughout to celebrate PPG's 2024 Color of the Year, Limitless, while simultaneously connecting the symbolism of color throughout a lifetime to honor the 140th anniversary of the global coatings company.

The video weaves color and chorography throughout to celebrate PPG's 2024 Color of the Year, Limitless, while simultaneously connecting the symbolism of color throughout a lifetime to honor the 140th anniversary of the global coatings company.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced Limitless (PPG1091-3) as its 2024 Color of the Year. This contemporary honey beige shade offers infinite design and styling possibilities for residential and commercial interiors and exteriors. consumer products and industrial applications. Subdued, sophisticated and calming, Limitless reflects a shift in consumer preferences towards warmer, less saturated colors for everything from automobiles to architectural elements.

Along with this signature shade, PPG’s global color experts curated a color palette of more than 40 complementary hues, organized in three distinct color palettes, or “volumes.” The first features soft, grounded colors; the second includes earthy greens, florals and energizing blues; and the third is a beautiful mix of playful and dramatic colors.

Limitless, when combined with colors from these palettes, feels very warm and soothing, yet also highly curated and elegant. Together, the collection tells the overarching story of how cultural undercurrents are shifting toward optimism, creativity and introspection.

“Limitless is bold enough to serve as a leading, primary color, yet has the essence of a neutral to act in a supporting role,” said Ashley McCollum, PPG marketing manager and global color expert, Architectural Coatings. “In the architectural space, we anticipate that it will rapidly become one of newest neutrals due to its versatility.”

Limitless works with both warm and cool tones such as shaded whites, delicate pastels, earthy neutrals, softened jewel tones and bold, bright hues. The color also pairs well with popular black and brass metal tones and silver and bronze finishes.

“Around the globe, we’re seeing a movement from cooler, deeply saturated tones to lighter, warmer shades of reds, yellows and beiges,” said Vanessa Peterson, PPG global color styling leader, Industrial Coatings. “For product designers looking to differentiate and embrace trending, mellow shades, Limitless has endless applications to lend an air of modernity, leaning from polished to playful.”

PPG’s color forecasting is a comprehensive process, covering a wide range of end-use segments and regions. To create the 2024 collection, PPG’s color styling team evaluated social, cultural and political dynamics influencing trends in every region of the world.

“What we found through our annual workshop was an eagerness amongst consumers to find comfort amid the chaotic world, a willingness to break free of convention, and a growing focus on creativity, well-being and fulfillment,” said McCollum. “From a color perspective, these sentiments are cultivating a fondness for stabilizing, calming colors with feel-good vibes.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: For images and more information on PPG’s 2024 color trends, visit news.ppg.com/2024ColorTrends.

For more information on the influence of Limitless on industrial design and to view a short video that tells the color of the year story through the experiences of a young woman embarking on a journey of growth and self-discovery, visit https://www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com/en-US/coty2024.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate