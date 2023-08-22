Liongard Expands SonicWall Relationship to Enhance Configuration Change Detection and Response with Capture Client Platform to Mitigate Cybersecurity Risk

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liongard, the global leader in Configuration Change Detection and Response (CCDR), in coordination with SonicWall, are working together to deliver a more robust and comprehensive cybersecurity risk mitigation platform. Liongard currently inspects and assesses over 16,000 global SonicWall devices and this new integration will incorporate the latest releases of SonicWall Capture Client into Liongard’s CCDR platform, providing Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and enterprise information technology (IT) teams with unmatched risk protection on and off network.

“Extending Liongard’s relationship with SonicWall gives us the ability to inspect and assess across the SonicWall solution portfolio,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Liongard, “Our integrated solution will proactively monitor SonicWall Capture Client policy configurations, guarding against human errors and changes, both on and off network. With this comprehensive protection in place, our partners gain effective threat protection, increased visibility and protection, and centralized management.”

Unified Protection and Enhanced Management in an Evolving Threat Landscape

The need for advanced cybersecurity measures has never been more pressing. SonicWall Capture Labs reports that global threat researchers recorded a staggering 2.7 billion malware attempts during the first six months of 2023, with a peak monthly volume of 576 million in June 2023, marking a 46% increase from January 2023. To address this alarming trend, SonicWall and Liongard are bolstering their current partnership to provide MSPs visibility and configuration change detection of SonicWall's Capture Client Platform.

“Investing in the best security tools in the world isn’t any help if they’re not set up correctly,” said SonicWall Global Channel Chief Michelle Ragusa-McBain. “That challenge gets exponentially larger for IT service providers managing detailed policies across many client organizations or environments. Powerful security tools like SonicWall Capture Client together with Liongard CCDR enables centralized visibility into policy configurations - and continuous monitoring of changes and human error - ensuring that customers are protected and getting their money’s worth.”

Building on their partnership, MSPs, MSSPs and enterprise IT teams can now proactively monitor policy configurations, preventing changes both on and off the network. The integrated solution offers effective threat protection, increased visibility, and centralized management, ensuring seamless cybersecurity risk mitigation for organizations of all sizes.

Upcoming Integration

The SonicWall Capture Client inspector is available today as a beta release in Liongard's CCDR platform. MSPs, MSSPs and IT organizations interested in learning more about this partnership and the enhanced visibility into SonicWall Capture Client platform, please visit liongard.com or review the Liongard documentation.

About Liongard

Liongard delivers a Configuration Change Detection and Response (CCDR) platform that empowers Managed Service Providers (MSP), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and IT organizations to better deliver enhanced security, maintain compliance and prevent operational disruptions through its advanced monitoring and intelligent alerts. By automating configuration data capture across cloud, network, applications, and endpoints, Liongard simplifies IT governance and helps MSPs mitigate risk by enabling them to detect and respond to configuration changes. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people from the MSP industry, committed to providing MSPs and MSSPs with the capabilities they need to make informed decisions and operate profitably. Nearly 2,000 of the best-run MSPs rely on Liongard to protect the systems their customers rely on every day. For more information, please visit liongard.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, X and YouTube.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a working reality where everyone is remote, mobile, and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile, and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility, and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments, and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.