Van Metre Companies Managing Crimson Partners’ New Luxury Multifamily Makers Rise - Dulles Corridor

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Van Metre Companies announced it is the contracted property management company for the new Makers Rise apartment community located in the fast-growing Dulles Corridor area of Herndon, VA. “We are thrilled to be partnered with Crimson Partners and are looking forward to the successful lease-up of Makers Rise. It is a beautiful property with wonderful amenities, and I am certain the residents will love to call it home.” —Mike Barrett, VM Group President.

Now leasing studio, one-, two-, and two-bedroom plus den units for anticipated September 1 move-ins, Makers Rise is a 356-unit, seven-story apartment community located in the heart of Dulles Station boasting easy access to the Dulles Toll Road and Route 28, Washington Dulles International Airport, Reston Town Center, and Tysons, along with being just steps away from the Innovation Center Metro station on the Silver Line.

The high-density, mixed-use community includes more than 5,600 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space and will add another public park to Dulles Station. Units feature high-end finishes including quartz countertops and EnergyStar® appliances. Amenities include an elevated swimming pool, four seasons terrace with an indoor/outdoor fireplace, two courtyards, fitness center, club room, games room, multiple co-working spaces, and a pet spa.

“Bringing this building to reality has been a real labor of love. We worked tirelessly with base building architect Design Collective and interiors architect Streetsense to create a building that delivers a resident-centric environment. We think thoughtful design and resident-focused conveniences like direct-to-door package delivery, in-building dry cleaning pickup, and whole-building personal Wi-Fi make Makers Rise stand out as a natural first choice for anyone looking to rent in Herndon; and we’re excited to have Van Metre providing their stellar leasing and property management services to our residents here.” —Ryan Whittier, Partner at Crimson Partners.

As part of its delivery, Makers Rise will be unveiling several new pieces of art by local artists, each commissioned exclusively for the property. The first, a sculpture by Takoma Park based artist Jackie Braitman. Installation for “The Goddess Techne” is scheduled for August 24, 2023. “I’m particularly excited about ‘The Goddess Techne’ being placed in the Makers Rise community. A well-placed sculpture can act as a visual anchor, drawing people towards it and creating a sense of place. It becomes a point of reference, a gathering spot, and a symbol of identity for the surrounding community. Abstract sculptures possess a unique ability to ignite the imagination. My art marries the abstract with the figurative; the digital with the hand-made; right-brain feeling with left-brain thinking; the organic with the industrial. It is a perfect match for a young, technically-savvy, Makers’ community. I think ‘The Goddess Techne’ placed within the public park has the potential to both invite familiarity and ignite the imagination in ways that neither a purely abstract nor purely representational sculpture could do.” —Jackie Braitman

“Van Metre Management is excited about this new relationship with Crimson Partners. We look for partners who align with our core values and business goals focused on providing elite service to our customers. It has been a natural match between our firms.” —Glen Skutnik, VM Executive Vice President.

About Van Metre Companies

The Van Metre Companies have built and managed new homes, offices, apartments, and retail centers across the Greater Washington region for over 65 years. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Van Metre is a family-owned, full-service that provides residential, retail, and office management services. Their footprint has expanded outside Virginia to include Washington, DC, Maryland, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. www.vanmetrecompanies.com

About Crimson Partners

Founded in 1992, Crimson Partners has developed over 3,000,000 square feet of commercial and residential projects, most of which are within the greater metropolitan Washington, DC area. Our forte is land, multifamily, mixed-use, office, and transit-oriented development. Our professional expertise in due diligence, acquisition, planning, entitlements, design development, project management, and construction management of both commercial and residential projects sets us apart in the Washington, DC area. www.crimsonpartners.net