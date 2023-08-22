Hospice Dynamix and KanTime Announce a Strategic Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice Dynamix, a leading provider of innovative predictive analytical software solutions for the hospice care industry, today announced a strategic partnership with KanTime, a leading post-acute EHR software provider. Through this partnership, Hospice Dynamix's suite of AI machine learning resources and automated real-time insights will now be made available to KanTime customers through a user-friendly, provider-specific dashboard.

Hospice Dynamix is the first AI-driven, predictive analytics software that provides a dynamic predictive length of stay for every patient upon admission through the end of life. The automated suite of resources enables leaders to forecast their Medicare revenue and Cap projections while providing provider-specific, data-driven insights through a user-friendly dashboard for strategic planning and optimized business development and compliance programs.

“When seeking strategic partnerships, our priority lies with organizations that embrace a culture of innovation and forward-thinking, which KanTime has undeniably demonstrated. By establishing a direct integration and partnership with Hospice Dynamix, they have showcased a strong commitment to enhancing the customer experience by offering industry-leading technology to their users,” said Terry Swatley, Chief Executive Officer for Hospice Dynamix. “The leadership team at KanTime has consistently proven themselves as emerging thought leaders in this field, which excites us to provide their esteemed customer base with our advanced AI predictive analytics software.”

“We are excited to integrate and partner with Hospice Dynamix to bring access to this functionality to our mutual customers fueled by KanTime data,” said Sundar Kanan, KanTime CEO.

About Hospice Dynamix

Founded by former hospice owners and operators, Hospice Dynamix is the first decision intelligence software that designates a Predicted Length of Stay (PLOS) for every patient from admission through the end of life. The Hospice Dynamix mission is to provide innovative, technology-based solutions that inform providers of their financial and operational risks and eliminate inefficient and ineffective methods. Leveraging proprietary real-time, automated predictive analytics, we offer solutions that empower healthcare providers with BETTER information to make BETTER decisions and provide BETTER results.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit hospicedynamix.com

About KanTime

KanTime Healthcare Software is an American healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 1.4M patients, 300,000 users, $18.4B in processed claims, and 172M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.

KanTime works seamlessly on any point-of-care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly. For more information visit kantime.com.