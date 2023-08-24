KRAFTON Closes Global Exclusive License Agreement for DARK AND DARKER Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KRAFTON Inc. (CEO CH Kim) (KRX: 259960) has closed a license agreement with game development company IRONMACE (CEO TERENCE SEUNGHA PARK) for the intellectual property (IP) of DARK AND DARKER.

Through this deal, KRAFTON secured the exclusive global license for the mobile game adaptation of the DARK AND DARKER IP.

DARK AND DARKER is set within a medieval fantasy backdrop and is acclaimed for its innovative fusion of battle royale survival elements with dungeon crawler exploration. The intricate combat for survival and growth, coupled with the tension experienced throughout the game, has garnered significant attention from global fans.

KRAFTON has recognized DARK AND DARKER’s accomplishment in the global market. Particularly, it has taken notice of DARK AND DARKER’s success in captivating the attention and interest of worldwide fans with its unique fun as an original IP that pioneers a new creative in the global market.

KRAFTON’s Sr. Head of the Publishing Business Division, Rafael Lim, said, “We strongly respect various evaluations from the global fans to the original IP. In addition, we hope that the potential of the original IP that had shown a new possibility in the global market will continue to live on.”

Bluehole Studio, an independent studio under KRAFTON, is in the process of developing a new mobile game, and KRAFTON is considering the integration of the DARK AND DARKER IP into this upcoming game pipeline.