Introducing Limitless: GLIDDEN Paint by PPG’s ‘Anything but Yellow’ 2024 Color of the Year

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced GLIDDEN® paint by PPG’s 2024 Color of the Year: Limitless (PPG1091-3), a fresh warm hue that holds both the power of a primary color and the essence of a neutral. This “anything but yellow” honey beige tone offers limitless applications – consumers can use Limitless anywhere they’d like a neutral to create an updated, on-trend look, complementary to any design style.

“We are entering a new era of explosive creativity and change. Consumers are using color in even more unconventional ways than ever before and they need a palette that offers versatility to work with both new and existing decor,” said Ashley McCollum, PPG color expert, Glidden brand. “Limitless understands the assignment and embodies this perfectly.”

“This modern neutral is as adaptable as its name implies and is taking the place of cool neutral tones that are so last year,” McCollum said. “With the selection of Limitless, gray is officially cancelled. What can we say – warm neutrals just hit different.”

As a nod to the hue’s adaptability and consumers’ readiness to enter their creative eras, Glidden color stylists see this “boujee beige” showing up across exterior and interior commercial and residential spaces, styles and textures.

Because Limitless pairs equally well with warm and cool tones, Glidden color experts recommend using it anywhere and everywhere to give your space the glow up it deserves. As an interior color, it works on all four walls, accent walls, trim, and cabinets. For extra style, Glidden color experts recommend painting unconventional places too. Limitless can be used to paint ceilings or all four walls and ceiling, abstract or geometric shapes and interior doors to achieve a look that’s both unique and on-trend.

“Think of Limitless as a fresh and energizing take on a neutral. Limitless can be your main room color or act as an invigorating pop against warm or cool tones,” McCollum said. "Apply Limitless to exterior doors and even all-over exterior and trim to add curb appeal, and get ready for TFW (that feeling when) your house is the main character of your block.”

DIYers looking to spend less and save time can benefit from choosing Limitless in any Glidden brand product. Available at The Home Depot® and WALMART® locations across the U.S., independent retailer locations nationwide, Glidden.com and AMAZON®, the Glidden brand provides authentic and simplified solutions for everyday paint projects around the home. Limitless is also available in Pittsburgh Paints & Stains products, available exclusively at MENARDS® stores in the Midwest.

A trusted partner to the professional painter, PPG produces hospitality industry insights for architects and builders to create spaces for luxury, comfort and impact. The company’s color experts have aligned on Limitless as the Color of the Year for both the Glidden and PPG Paints brands in 2024.

“Warm neutrals are here to stay, replacing cool tones like gray for both DIY and pro segments in 2024 and beyond,” said McCollum.

PPG brand paints are available at PPG PAINTS™ stores, independent retailers, The Home Depot locations across the U.S., and HD Supply, as well as Menards stores. To find Limitless and the rest of the 2024 trend colors at the store nearest you, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

