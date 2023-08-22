Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici (F.I.S.) Selects Kinaxis for Supply Chain Planning

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leading supply chain management platform, was selected by F.I.S. - Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. to enable concurrent planning in its supply chain.

F.I.S. is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry, with more than 60 years of experience, 3 production plants and more than 1750 employees.

The privately owned company, headquartered in Montecchio Maggiore, Vicenza, Italy, has noted the need to create a more agile and resilient supply chain that can predictively cope with the effects that ever-changing socioeconomic scenarios have on markets worldwide.

For the implementation of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform, F.I.S. will rely on Kinaxis' partner, Aeonvis (www.aeonvis.com), the Italian system integrator that followed them in the analysis, solution identification and implementation project definition phases. Aeonvis will also support F.I.S. users in the training and adoption process of the new solution.

Kinaxis continues to experience rapid growth in European markets in industries such as Automotive, Aerospace and Life Science.

About Kinaxis

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Aeonvis

Aeonvis is a consulting and systems integration company, founded in 2002, specializing in supply chain management and distinguished by its focus on service quality and customer satisfaction.

With offices in Italy in Milan, Turin, Padua, and Rome and an international presence, Aeonvis offers solutions to optimize supply chain management and increase operational efficiency.

Through its expertise and distinctive partnership with Kinaxis, Aeonvis supports companies to achieve a comprehensive and integrated view of their procurement, production and distribution flows, improving their ability to respond to market needs and enabling them to make informed strategic decisions in real time.

Aeonvis is also distinguished by a deep understanding of business processes and a particularly broad service offering, for example on SAP platform in ERP and Salesforce in customer engagement, creating lasting value solutions for its clients and helping to build more resilient and competitive organizations in the marketplace.