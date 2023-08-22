Tradable Partners with Victory Park Capital and Spring Labs to Revolutionize Access to Private Credit

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradable, a technology company making institutional-quality private credit deals accessible to more investors, announced today a new partnership with Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in private credit, and Spring Labs, a leading enterprise technology company specializing in enterprise data security, to support the development and launch of its platform. As part of the partnership, Victory Park Capital and Spring labs participated in Tradable’s recent seed funding round, which also included contributions from members of Tradable’s board and management team.

Tradable’s technology platform digitizes the ownership interests in private credit deals and helps managers syndicate by combining an AI-powered data room (Tradable Live Data Room, or "TLDR"), document signing, investor management, and ongoing deal operations and monitoring all in one place.

With $500M of supply-side flow already contracted, Tradable will leverage the combined resources of VPC, Spring Labs, and its seed funding to further develop its technology stack and execute its go-to-market strategy under the leadership of Founder and CEO Johnny Reinsch. Reinsch has advised and supported the growth of several fintech businesses, including global SMB early payments company Qwil, which he founded in 2015 and led until the company was sold to LSQ in 2022.

" We believe private credit generates some of the best risk-adjusted returns in the market, yet few investors can access deal opportunities in this asset class," said Reinsch. " By streamlining syndications for leading managers, we’re lowering the barrier to entry for a broader group of investors to directly participate in institutional-quality private credit deals."

" The private credit industry is due for a software upgrade, and we believe Tradable is well positioned to make that happen," said Richard Levy, CEO, CIO and Founder of VPC. “ Johnny is adept at creating solutions that address gaps in access to financial products, and we look forward to continuing our work with him to help bring Tradable’s ambitions to life.”

“ Private credit today is where private stock was before advances in technology drastically expanded access,” said Adam Jiwan, Spring Labs Co-founder and Executive Chairman. “ Tradable is similarly reimagining the technology stack for private credit funds and their deals, which is a huge unlock for increasing transaction velocity and expanding distribution.”

Tradable's immediate focus is on optimizing syndications, but its long-term goal aligns with its name: to make private credit tradable.

About Tradable

Tradable's web-based software platform provides an accessible marketplace for institutional private credit deals. It enables investors to seamlessly participate in syndicated deals alongside the originators, transforming how private credit deals are syndicated. Tradable is led by seasoned fintech operators with backgrounds spanning payments, marketplaces, crypto, trading, and private credit.

About Victory Park Capital

Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered, established credit manager. The Firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London. VPC provides custom financing solutions across the private capital spectrum, focusing on companies with strong corporate governance and a compelling growth trajectory. VPC invests in emerging and established businesses across various industries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.

About Spring Labs

Spring Labs provides enterprise-grade data security for sensitive information, such as consumer personally identifiable information, leveraging “private, vaultless tokenization”, a technology we pioneered and patented. We power multiple secure data exchange networks to help mitigate fraud and improve verification capabilities. We also help organizations dramatically reduce their sensitive data footprint, minimizing the consequences of a breach. Based in Marina Del Rey, California, Spring Labs was founded in 2017 by Adam Jiwan, John Sun, and Anna Fridman. Spring Labs has approximately 40 employees and has raised over $63M from investors including TransUnion, GreatPoint Ventures, August Capital, GM Ventures, and others.