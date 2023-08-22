Foot Levelers Introduces Innovative XP3 Court Custom Orthotic Specially Engineered for Amateur and Professional Athletes Playing Tennis, Pickleball, Volleyball, Basketball

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, is pleased to announce the release of the XP3 Court Orthotic, an advanced custom orthotic that is expressly designed for amateur athletes, including fitness enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and individuals actively involved in recreational sports that are played on a firm surface, as well as professional athletes and teams competing in various sports disciplines. Optimizing biomechanics, enhancing performance and helping to reduce the risk of injuries, the XP3 Court Orthotic meets the needs of sports professionals such as coaches, athletic trainers, doctors of chiropractic and physical therapists seeking advanced orthotic solutions for their patient athletes and teams.

“The XP3 Court Orthotic represents a significant stride in sports-specific custom orthotics, addressing the unique demands of court sports that are played on unyielding, hard surfaces where quick lateral movements, sharp pivots and dynamic footwork can impact movement or result in injuries,” says Christine Foss, MD, DC, MS.Ed, ATC, DACBSP, ICSC, director of education and research, Foot Levelers, recognized consultant for the US Olympic Team and director and lead instructor of the Northeast College of Health Sciences Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician program.

Dr. Foss points to the unique technology that supports and aligns all three arches of the foot to enhance grip and stabilization and enhance function of the body’s entire kinetic chain.

“As a preventive healthcare tool, the XP3 Court Orthotic helps reduce the risk of ACL (knee) injuries and hip injuries as well as strains and sprains,” she continues. “Its shock-absorbing properties cushion high-impact movements, such as jumping and landing, minimizing stress on joints and muscles.”

Offering the stability, agility and alignment necessary for peak performance, the XP3 Court Orthotic boasts a range of features designed to support athletes competing in court sports:

Foot Levelers’ proprietary 3 Arch Advantage ® , providing support for all three arches of the foot, optimizes biomechanics and kinetic chain function.

, providing support for all three arches of the foot, optimizes biomechanics and kinetic chain function. Maximum shock absorption and propulsion for enhanced performance.

Advanced technology in the forefront allows for better grip and stabilization during lateral movements.

Anti-skid bottom helps enhance stability during quick changes in direction.

Designed for heel strike shock absorption, minimizing strain on joints.

Anti-microbial top cover for odor control, boosting freshness during intense play.

“Our dedication to athletes' well-being and long-term health is evident in the XP3 Court Orthotic's design,” says Jamie Greenawalt, president, Foot Levelers. “It’s not just an orthotic -- it's a performance-enhancing solution designed to empower athletes of all ages and skill levels in every court sport. With a commitment to innovation, our team developed this unique product to not only optimize court performance but also help lower the risk for preventable injuries."

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the feet, knees, hips, pelvis and spine by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).