GS Foods Group & PepsiCo Team Up to Support Wildfire Relief in Hawaii

ONTARIO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the devastating wildfires in Maui, GS Foods Group has partnered with PepsiCo to support critical relief efforts for impacted communities. Gold Star Foods, a GS Foods Group subsidiary, will provide more than 20,000 shelf-stable meals to the Hawaii Child Nutrition Program and the children in Maui schools through PepsiCo Foundation’s Food for Good Program.

“Immediate needs – like access to food and reliable nutrition – should be the last thing on the minds of those whose lives, homes and schools have been upended by this natural disaster,” said Sean Leer, CEO, GS Foods Group. "GS Foods Group is proud to team up with PepsiCo to provide crucial, timely resources to communities in Hawaii that support their ongoing recovery.”

As one of the nation’s largest school nutrition providers, GS Foods understands how many families across the United States rely on school meals as a daily source of nutrition. Access to shelf-stable meals will help ensure the nutritional needs of young students affected by the fires are met, easing the strain on families and emergency responders as they continue to respond to the wildfires.

As the wildfire situation evolves, PepsiCo and Gold Star Foods remain committed to providing support and aid to impacted communities.

Gold Star Foods and PepsiCo urge others to support. Donations can be made online in support of relief efforts to The Salvation Army, American Red Cross and the Maui Food Bank.

About Gold Star Foods

Founded in 1978, Gold Star Foods Inc. is the nation’s leading nutritional food distributor to K-12 schools with operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Mid-Atlantic, Louisiana and Colorado, supplying more than 900 school districts and serving more than 6 million meals per day. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Gold Star manages a comprehensive supply chain for Schools and Institutions that ensures the reliable delivery of fresh bread and produce, as well as refrigerated, frozen and dry menu items. For more information about Gold Star Foods, visit: www.goldstarfoods.com.

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, corrections, non-profit, business & industry and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,500 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.