airSlate and Forthright Launch a Comprehensive, One-Stop Automation Solution to Improve Business Efficiency

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, today announced the launch of QuickStart in collaboration with partner Forthright Technology Providers, a leading provider of user-centric IT solutions and services. The comprehensive package, available at a fixed price, combines airSlate’s automation tools, including customizable workflows and built-in eSignatures, with Forthright’s professional services, enabling organizations to streamline business processes and eliminate complexity.

QuickStart’s launch coincides with companies increasingly adopting the idea of digital transformation to remain competitive. airSlate’s document automation tools help organizations fast-track their digital transformation efforts, significantly improve their efficiency, productivity, and compliance, reduce their reliance on manual labor, and allow employees to focus on meaningful work. The QuickStart program’s fixed price offers a cost-effective way for businesses of all sizes to “quick-start” their automation journey without the complexity, uncertainty of the steps required and additional expenses.

“Forthright is a trusted partner for many organizations looking to adopt IT solutions to streamline business processes and improve end-user experience,” said Steve Zoberg, CRO of Forthright. “We are excited to partner with airSlate and provide compelling solutions to companies looking to improve their business productivity and efficiency through the implementation of document workflow automation solutions.”

“The QuickStart package enables businesses to choose from pre-built workflows for HR, digital sales, and vendor onboarding or create customized workflows for their specific needs, empowering businesses to optimize their processes and achieve standardization,” said Shawn Herring, CMO of airSlate. “We look forward to partnering with Forthright to jumpstart workflow automation projects for SMBs & mid-sized companies across industries.”

Also included in the package are up to five automation bots, built-in legally binding eSignatures, unlimited document processing and storage, and various advanced features, making QuickStart an ideal solution for businesses looking to increase productivity and compliance while reducing costs.

QuickStart services are available now, starting at $4,500. For more information, visit here.

For more information on airSlate, visit www.airslate.com or follow the company on its social media channels: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal and DocHub make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

About Forthright

Forthright is a leading industry provider of IT consulting, engineering, and managed services firm founded in 1996 with a strong focus on providing clients with the best end user experience available. Forthright’s approach to IT is one founded in expertise, best practices, and a commitment to honesty, integrity and providing the best value to clients. We help businesses leverage technology to optimize, automate, and secure their business operations with a modern IT environment that moves them further in their digital journey.