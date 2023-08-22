Healthfirst and TeamSnap Announce Partnership that Promotes Physical Activity for Better Health Outcomes

With back-to-school season swiftly approaching, Healthfirst is committed to ensuring that every child has access to the health coverage they need. This Fall, Healthfirst will be present at select sports events led by TeamSnap youth leagues educating the community about their health coverage options and how they can enroll or renew. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance companies, and TeamSnap, home to the largest community for everything youth sports, are proud to announce that they have teamed up to make youth sports more accessible and to promote the benefits of physical activity for the overall health and wellness of children. To that end, Healthfirst will sponsor 25 local youth sports leagues—including soccer, baseball, football, and basketball teams—and fund 67 youth sports scholarships.

With the new school year swiftly approaching, Healthfirst is committed to ensuring that every child has access to the health coverage they need. Select Fall sports events led by TeamSnap youth leagues will feature a Healthfirst presence educating the community members about their health coverage options and how they can enroll or renew.

“In addition to the health benefits of physical activity, playing sports can improve psychological, social, and academic outcomes for children,” said Dr. Maja Castillo, Pediatric Doctor, and Medical Director at Healthfirst. “Healthfirst aims to build a healthier future for all New Yorkers. By teaming up with TeamSnap, we aim to support the local communities we serve by supporting youth sports leagues across New York. Sports are an excellent way to combat common issues among children, including obesity and diabetes.”

Pediatrician Dr. Maja Castillo recommends the following tips for parents and caregivers:

Encourage peer engagement: enroll your child in a local sports youth league or have them try a new sport with a group of friends.

enroll your child in a local sports youth league or have them try a new sport with a group of friends. Be a positive role model: Lead an active lifestyle that is visible for your child. Parents and caregivers are powerful role models who can help shape a child’s perception of the importance of physical activity.

Lead an active lifestyle that is visible for your child. Parents and caregivers are powerful role models who can help shape a child’s perception of the importance of physical activity. Make it fun: Help your child find a sport they enjoy. Keep it light and minimize pressure. The important thing is to keep kids moving!

“We're closely aligned on the key role that sports play in the health and wellness of children,” said Nicole McCormack, SVP and GM of Brand Solutions, TeamSnap. "We are thrilled to be able to help Healthfirst support and build meaningful relationships with local youth sports programs via our unique digital and physical marketing activations."

As an exclusive health partner for selected youth leagues each season, Healthfirst will reach more than 11,000 children. Healthfirst branding will appear on athletes’ jerseys and on event signage, and the company will appear at select events educating the community about their health insurance coverage options and how they can enroll or renew. More than 40% of the investment Healthfirst has made goes back to the local community by helping to make youth sports more accessible to thousands of young families and equitable for all. Funds are spent on equipment, jerseys, umpires’ fees, travel expenses, field maintenance, and more. To learn more about Healthfirst, visit HealthfirstEquityForAll.org.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance companies, has earned the trust of more than 1.8 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For 30 years Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes and advance health equity through better access to care—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe, while offering sponsorship opportunities that impact the lives of millions of youth athletes each year and also provide much needed funding to thousands of youth sports organizations. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports. TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all. For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.