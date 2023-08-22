Actualize Solar Partners team brings its development expertise to the Mid-Atlantic Market

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenvolt Power Actualize executed three long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a major US utility. The three solar projects, being developed and managed by Actualize Solar Partners, the development partner of Greenvolt Power Actualize, will have a combined capacity of 97 MWdc and will be capable of producing 170 gigawatt hours to serve the electric needs of 16,000 households starting in 2025-2026.

“The signing of these agreements affirms our market centric approach to the development of renewable energy projects and demonstrates our ability to meet the needs of the customer,” said Bob White, the Chief Development Officer of Actualize Solar Partners.

“We have brought together our greenfield project development and project finance expertise,” said Gintaras Sadauskas, the CFO of Actualize Solar Partners. “We look forward to rapidly expanding our utility-scale solar portfolio in the US”.

“Our team’s successful track record is hinged on disciplined approach to renewable energy project development,” said Vadim Ovchinnikov, the CEO of Actualize Solar Partners. “We are excited to continue bringing high-quality solar projects to communities across the US and provide competitive solutions to utilities and corporate clients.”

About Actualize Solar Partners

Actualize Solar Partners is a US renewable energy project developer headquartered in McLean, Virginia. With major experience across four continents, the Actualize Solar Partners development team developed, financed, constructed, operated, purchased and sold over 30 GW of power generation assets, including solar, battery storage, wind, gas, hydro, coal, fuel cells, geothermal, and biomass.

About Greenvolt Power Actualize

Greenvolt Power Actualize is a US joint venture focused on developing renewable energy projects across the US.