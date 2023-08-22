Reliability and Sustainability of Ontario’s Electric Grid set to Improve Through Joint Venture by Convergent Energy and Power and Alectra Energy Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, and Alectra Energy Solutions, a trusted provider of innovative, turnkey energy solutions, are pleased to confirm that their joint venture was recently selected by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to build and operate three battery energy storage systems.

The Convergent/Alectra joint venture will install a total of 80 MW of storage—enough to power more than 83,000 homes—across three sites, a 20MW facility in Guelph and two facilities in Vaughan, a 20MW and 40MW facility respectively. The systems will also increase the reliability and resiliency of Ontario’s electric grid while reducing reliance on fossil fuel generation.

Convergent and Alectra Energy Solutions responded to the IESO’s expedited long-term request for proposals, which aimed to add capacity services from new and expanded electricity resources starting in 2025. Construction of the systems is expected to begin in 2024.

Ontario is entering a period of emerging electricity system needs, driven by increased demand and the retirement and refurbishment of existing power plants. To address these needs, the IESO’s recent request for proposals included energy storage, which can store energy when there is a surplus and provide energy supply in times when it is needed most.

The Convergent/Alectra joint venture’s battery storage systems will not only support the reliability of Ontario’s electricity grid but will also bolster Ontario’s minimal usage of fossil fuels. Because Ontario’s grid is effectively ~92% decarbonized, the power supply that the batteries will store and discharge will be almost entirely clean.

“Ontario is a leader when it comes to carbon-free electricity generation, and we are pleased to be a reliable partner to the province’s residents and utilities,” said Tremor Temchin, Head of Canadian Operations, Convergent Energy and Power. “Alectra Energy Solutions shares our desire to address the challenge of increasing energy demand by investing in the clean energy transition. We look forward to working with the IESO to ensure the province has the resources it needs to continue being a leader in renewable energy generation.”

“We’re committed to bringing proven solutions through innovative partnerships and advanced technologies,” said Ammar Nawaz, VP, Distributed Energy Solutions at Alectra Energy Solutions. “As energy demands increase, battery storage systems will serve as an efficient means of supporting an effective as well as clean energy transition in the communities we serve. Sustainable solutions like these are central to Alectra’s commitment to assist in addressing Ontario’s long-term energy goals.”

About Convergent Energy and Power

Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent) is a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America. Convergent has over a decade of experience financing and managing all aspects of the energy storage development cycle to help customers reduce electricity costs and increase reliability. The company’s commercial, industrial, and utility-scale assets can yield seven-figure savings while advancing the clean energy transition. Convergent’s proprietary asset management platform, PEAK IQ® leverages machine learning and deep market knowledge to optimize asset performance and maximize value. Convergent has over $500M invested in or committed to projects in operation or under development across North America. For more information, visit convergentep.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Alectra Energy Solutions

Alectra Energy Solutions is a progressive and customer-focused energy partner to our communities, stakeholders and customers. As part of the Alectra family of companies, we collectively serve more than one million homes and businesses and 17 communities in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, and are the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. Our depth of experience is backed by a commitment to safety, reliability and innovation and our understanding of the changing energy sector allows us to provide the products and services to help meet the energy challenges of tomorrow. We offer a comprehensive suite of leading-edge energy solutions that include Distributed Energy Services, Metering Services, High Voltage & Streetlighting Services, Solar Services, Sub-Metering Services, and Power Restoration Services. Learn more at alectrasolutions.com