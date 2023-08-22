Blue Buffalo Teams Up with Actress and Dog Mom Jenna Dewan to Celebrate the Important Role Dogs Play during Back to School

Through her partnership with Blue Buffalo, Jenna Dewan shares how she helps her two kids and four dogs get acclimated to new routines through healthy snack breaks that foster family bonding in between homework and activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through her partnership with Blue Buffalo, Jenna Dewan shares how she helps her two kids and four dogs get acclimated to new routines through healthy snack breaks that foster family bonding in between homework and activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

WILTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for back-to-school season, Blue Buffalo, the nation's leading natural pet food brand, is partnering with actress and mom of two, Jenna Dewan, to offer healthy ways for the whole family – including our furry family members – to ease back into the busy school year routine.

Dogs play an important role in supporting a child’s wellbeing and development, especially during the school year. The mutual joy kids and their dogs feel when spending time together contributes to academic, personal, and social growth. The end of summer brings more structured days as kids return to school and fall activities. This transition impacts both human and furry family members.

Through her partnership with Blue Buffalo, Dewan shares how she helps her two kids and four dogs – Wylie, Cosmo, Stella and Meeka – get acclimated to new routines through healthy snack breaks that foster family bonding in between homework and activities.

“Settling back into school routines is always an adjustment for the whole family – Wylie, Cosmo, Stella, and Meeka included,” shares Dewan. “After spending so much free time together over the summer, I make a conscious effort to find moments of family connection during the back-to-school transition, and, of course love including our dogs. These moments often revolve around healthy snacking to keep us all fueled for homework and activities, which for our pups means their favorite Blue Buffalo dog treats. Our pups love the taste and variety of BLUE treats, the kids love spoiling them and seeing their happy tail wags, and I love that I can feel good about the healthy, natural ingredients.”

Blue Buffalo offers a wide variety of natural, great-tasting dog treats that are perfect for on-the-go and after-school activities, as well as training and rewarding, so your dogs can share in all your family moments. Made with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients and real meat first, you will feel good about giving Blue Buffalo dog treats to your pups throughout the school year.

Jenna’s go-to BLUE Treats include:

BLUE Bits : BLUE Bits training treats are soft, moist, and extremely tasty. Packed with delicious protein, plus DHA to support cognitive development, BLUE Bits are a healthy and nutritious reward that your dog will love.

BLUE Bits training treats are soft, moist, and extremely tasty. Packed with delicious protein, plus DHA to support cognitive development, BLUE Bits are a healthy and nutritious reward that your dog will love. BLUE Nudges Chicken Jerky Cuts : Slowly oven-dried, easy to tear, and packed with protein, these tender treats are made with real USA chicken. With no artificial flavors/preservatives, BLUE Nudges Jerky Cuts are a healthy way to celebrate everyday moments.

BLUE BeneBars with Chicken & Mixed Berries: Delicious, soft-baked BLUE BeneBars contain Vitamins C & E to support healthy immune systems in dogs. They are made with real chicken first, plus mixed berries for a hardworking reward that's sure to delight.

Blue Buffalo treats are now part of Box Tops for Education as the first and exclusive pet category item in the program. BLUE dog and cat treat products can help students, schools, and families get the supplies they need. When you buy participating Blue Buffalo treats and scan your receipt within 14 days of purchase in the Box Tops app, you’ll earn cash for your school of choice. In addition, now through November 2023, scan a physical receipt or submit a digital receipt that includes a participating Box Tops product to be entered for a chance to win $1,000 for you and $1,000 for your school! (18+ and only United States residents. Ends November 30, 2023). Learn more at BoxTops4Education.com.

To learn more about BLUE Treats, please visit BLUETreats.com and follow Blue Buffalo on Instagram at @bluebuffalo, Twitter at @bluebuffalo and Facebook at Facebook.com/BlueBuffalo.

About Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo, the country’s #1 natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the leading cause of death in dogs. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE’s team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists has carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: “Love them like family. Feed them like family.” lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.