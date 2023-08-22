Rental Beast Joins Forces With MLSOK to Meet Rental Market Growth in Oklahoma

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rental Beast is thrilled to announce the launch of its platform integration with MLSOK, Oklahoma's leading multiple listing service. The integration provides thousands of real estate professionals with powerful tools to succeed in the rental market. This strategic alliance helps address the pressing demand for affordable housing in Oklahoma City and its surrounding areas, fostering rental market growth and facilitating a path to homeownership.

Rentals often serve as a crucial first step toward homeownership. Whether real estate professionals are new or seasoned, this integration presents an opportunity to cultivate a robust pipeline of future homebuyers while delivering exceptional service to renters in their home-finding journey.

2023 MLSOK President Janel Randall shared her enthusiasm for the launch: "At MLSOK, we are driven by our passion and determination to help sellers and buyers achieve their homeownership dreams. Now, with Rental Beast, we extend that same dedication to helping renters find their perfect rental property or guiding them toward exploring their home-buying options. Our members now have the necessary tools to succeed in this endeavor."

MLSOK members can access more rental listings, a mobile-friendly application and tenant screening tool including a listing-specific application link with all the relevant details filled in, a robust search engine, a custom-branded landing page with rental listings, and education to master the rental market. The innovative suite of tools empowers real estate professionals to make rentals a regular part of their business.

“We’re so excited to bring MLSOK members tools and training to take on rentals in Oklahoma,” said Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO of Rental Beast. “It’s an important partnership that expands our midwestern footprint, and that gives renters another resource to turn to when searching for a home.”

The introduction of Rental Beast's rental tools to MLSOK's members is available as a member benefit.

About MLSOK

MLSOK Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary corporation of the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors (OKCMAR), formed in 2000. MLSOK Inc. provides MLS services to the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors, Altus Association of Realtors, Edmond Board of Realtors, Midwest City-Del City-Moore Association of Realtors, Norman Board of Realtors and Shawnee Board of Realtors. MLSOK Inc. is the largest MLS in Oklahoma, representing over 7,400 real estate professionals and growing. Powered by the knowledge and expertise of Realtors who live and work in the communities they serve, MLSOK Inc. is the premier source of real estate information in central Oklahoma. The public-facing search site, mlsok.com, gives prospective home buyers the most accurate, timely listing data available in our local market. Learn more at www.mlsok.com.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly eleven million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs, and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.